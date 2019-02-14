 Skip to main content

Auto Shows What Range Rover is displaying at the show

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL AUTOSHOW

What Range Rover is displaying at the show

Jeremy Sinek
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Range Rover Evoque

Tech specs

Price range: $47,000-$61,500

Engines: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged/2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo/48V mild hybrid

Story continues below advertisement

Transmission/drive: Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel

Why it matters: The original Evoque was one of the first luxury “cute utes,” and perhaps still the cutest (albeit not the “utest”).

The 2020 second-generation Evoque coming to Canada this spring wisely preserves the look, even though the bodywork, and almost everything else, are new.

Six trim grades offer two versions of a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine generating 246 or 296 horsepower – the latter configured as a 48V mild hybrid – through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Despite it keeping the same city-sized exterior dimensions, Evoque’s designers carved out increased cargo space and rear knee-room, while interior furnishings employ innovative materials claimed to be not only a tactile delight but also environmentally virtuous.

Also expect the Evoque to be up-to-date in terms of connectivity, infotainment and driver-assistance technologies.

That said, don’t be fooled by the metrosexual, urban-hipster appearance: This is still a Land Rover product, so high ground clearance, sophisticated AWD, multimode terrain response and even a camera that displays the terrain immediately ahead of the front bumper promise class-leading off-road talents. Not that you would, but you could.

Story continues below advertisement

Range Rover Sport SV-R

Open this photo in gallery

Like its Jaguar F-Pace cousin, the sporty Range Rover has a pavement-pounding hot-rod version powered by a 575-hp, 5.0-litre supercharged V8. Unlike the Jag, it also has a dual-range transfer case, and air suspension providing up to 10 inches of ground clearance, for extreme off-roading. Pricing starts at $133,000.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter