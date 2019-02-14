What Range Rover is displaying at the show

Range Rover Evoque

Tech specs

Price range: $47,000-$61,500

Engines: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged/2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo/48V mild hybrid

Story continues below advertisement

Transmission/drive: Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel

Why it matters: The original Evoque was one of the first luxury “cute utes,” and perhaps still the cutest (albeit not the “utest”).

The 2020 second-generation Evoque coming to Canada this spring wisely preserves the look, even though the bodywork, and almost everything else, are new.

Six trim grades offer two versions of a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine generating 246 or 296 horsepower – the latter configured as a 48V mild hybrid – through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Despite it keeping the same city-sized exterior dimensions, Evoque’s designers carved out increased cargo space and rear knee-room, while interior furnishings employ innovative materials claimed to be not only a tactile delight but also environmentally virtuous.

Also expect the Evoque to be up-to-date in terms of connectivity, infotainment and driver-assistance technologies.

That said, don’t be fooled by the metrosexual, urban-hipster appearance: This is still a Land Rover product, so high ground clearance, sophisticated AWD, multimode terrain response and even a camera that displays the terrain immediately ahead of the front bumper promise class-leading off-road talents. Not that you would, but you could.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Range Rover Sport SV-R

Like its Jaguar F-Pace cousin, the sporty Range Rover has a pavement-pounding hot-rod version powered by a 575-hp, 5.0-litre supercharged V8. Unlike the Jag, it also has a dual-range transfer case, and air suspension providing up to 10 inches of ground clearance, for extreme off-roading. Pricing starts at $133,000.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.