What Subaru is displaying at the show

2019 Subaru BRZ Raiu Edition

Tech specs

Price range: $33,795.

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder.

Transmission/drive: Six-speed manual/rear wheel.

Why it matters: As the sole vehicle in Subaru’s range not equipped with all-wheel drive, you’d expect the BRZ to be hampered by a lack of traction. On the contrary: This lightweight little two-plus-two coupe makes the most of its 205-hp naturally aspirated flat-four, harkening back to the days when sports cars were about nimble handling rather than outright speed.

Now in its seventh model year, the BRZ has benefitted from a host of minor engineering tweaks that have refined its driving characteristics. The special Raiu edition is a Canada-only special, limited to 100 units, and while there's no additional power, Subaru has sharpened up the BRZ's performance a little. SACHs dampers help keep Subaru's coupe planted, while upgraded Brembo brakes haul things down after the straightaway.

With a unique blue-grey paint and a host of special cosmetic add-ons from the STI catalogue, the BRZ Raiu is a limited edition track-special for around the same price as a mid-grade WRX. Outright power isn’t everything.

