What VW is displaying at the show

Volkswagen I.D. Crozz

Tech specs

Price range: TBA.

Engine: Two electric motors, 225 kW system power.

Transmission/drive: NA/all-wheel.

Why it matters: VW will be producing “I.D.” models based on a new modular electric drive kit (MEB), with the Crozz expected in 2020, likely first in China and Europe. The I.D. Crozz is a crossover, mixing the convenience of an SUV with the driving dynamics of a four-door coupe.

On design, VW is taking cues from Apple. The concept Crozz features a wide hood, cleanly contoured wings and a glossy black roof. The interior’s versatile seating area emphasizes open space, with the swinging and sliding doors opening widely enough to bring in a crossbike. “We are currently redefining the Volkswagen values for the age of electrification,” Klaus Bischoff, head of VW brand design, told Reuters at the Geneva auto show. “What’s at stake is to be as significant, purist and clear as possible and also to visualize a completely new architecture.”

VW predicts range to be 500 kilometres, based on generous European ratings, and recharging to 80-per-cent battery capacity in 30 minutes, using a Level 3 fast-charging system. By centering the battery and installing drive system units at front and rear, VW says ideal weight distribution will be achieved, thus enabling handling similar to the Golf GTI’s.

VW Jetta GLI

Making its Canadian debut at the show, the Jetta GLI is slightly different under the hood than the Jetta at your friendly local dealership. A specially tuned, 2.0-litre, turbocharged engine produces a whopping 600 horsepower; it hit a record 338 km/h on the Bonneville Salt Flats in September.

