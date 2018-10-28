 Skip to main content

Drive Culture After a carbon cleaning, the car won’t run. Can anything be done?

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Lou's Garage

After a carbon cleaning, the car won’t run. Can anything be done?

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

My son had his diesel BMW carbon-cleaned the other day and now his car is now not working, whereas it was fine before. He didn’t even get it home. It started to lose power, and there was black dust coming out of the engine. There is a disclaimer on the back of the form saying they do not accept any liability for mechanical or electrical damage that may be caused. And he signed it! He is on a low wage. Any suggestions? – Jen

Frequently recommended to address poor running conditions, carbon cleaning as performed by most BMW dealers is done with crushed walnuts that are blasted into the engine cylinder to remove excessive carbon buildup.

The use of less-invasive walnuts dramatically reduces the chances of mishaps, but they can’t be completely avoided, hence the disclaimers.

Story continues below advertisement

Occasionally, some owners do complain of the malfunction indicator light (MIL) appearing after this service, and simple issues can be addressed with an adaption or software update.

Considering that your son’s car was not driveable suggests to me that, at the very least, a fuel injector may have failed.

Without knowing the exact model and year, I can offer little in the way of an accurate suggestion, but newer common-rail diesels do tend to suffer from injector failure, with lack of fuel filter servicing being the root cause.

I hate to use the cliché “the straw that broke the camel’s back” but there was likely a pre-existing condition present and the carbon cleaning was just the catalyst for the ultimate failure.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers