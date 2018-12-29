 Skip to main content

Drive Culture After multiple coolant flushes, my car heater still only works on one side. What now?

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Lou's Garage

After multiple coolant flushes, my car heater still only works on one side. What now?

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

My 2009 Dodge Journey SXT does not have heat on the front passenger side. I took it to a shop and they replaced the heater core and did a coolant flush. I took it back after a cold snap as the heat barely worked on the front passenger side. They suggested another coolant flush, so I paid for that too. At my next oil change, I paid for yet another coolant flush. Still, there is no heat on that front passenger side, only cold air. The heat everywhere else in the car seems to work fine. What could they have missed? – Karl

I believe your vehicle has been misdiagnosed. The heater core replacement and multiple flushes you have had completed would only fix a vehicle suffering from an overall low-or-no-heat condition. The fact that you have strong heat on the driver’s side supports an alternate repair.

There are multiple actuator motors buried in the dashboard that open and close air passages known as blend doors.

Story continues below advertisement

These doors facilitate the mixing of fresh outside air with the heated air from the heater core, thereby achieving the desired temperature as set by the operator.

If any door is stuck open because of a failed actuator motor, or is blocked by foreign debris, fresh cold outside air will flow into the cabin unchecked through its applicable vent – most noticeably, during a cold snap.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers