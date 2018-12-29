After multiple coolant flushes, my car heater still only works on one side. What now?

My 2009 Dodge Journey SXT does not have heat on the front passenger side. I took it to a shop and they replaced the heater core and did a coolant flush. I took it back after a cold snap as the heat barely worked on the front passenger side. They suggested another coolant flush, so I paid for that too. At my next oil change, I paid for yet another coolant flush. Still, there is no heat on that front passenger side, only cold air. The heat everywhere else in the car seems to work fine. What could they have missed? – Karl

I believe your vehicle has been misdiagnosed. The heater core replacement and multiple flushes you have had completed would only fix a vehicle suffering from an overall low-or-no-heat condition. The fact that you have strong heat on the driver’s side supports an alternate repair.

There are multiple actuator motors buried in the dashboard that open and close air passages known as blend doors.

These doors facilitate the mixing of fresh outside air with the heated air from the heater core, thereby achieving the desired temperature as set by the operator.

If any door is stuck open because of a failed actuator motor, or is blocked by foreign debris, fresh cold outside air will flow into the cabin unchecked through its applicable vent – most noticeably, during a cold snap.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

