Are special lug nuts needed on winter tires?

Lou's Garage

Are special lug nuts needed on winter tires?

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
I just got a Toyota Camry 2015 XLE, and purchased winter tires and steel rims. The dealer, quoting a higher price, said I would need new, acorn-style lug nuts with the rims and tires. However, I ordered wheels and rims from Costco and just got them installed. They use the same shank/mag lug nuts. As a result, I’m confused. Do I need new acorn lug nuts, or can I use the same ones on the previous alloy rims? – Kevin

It is indeed confusing; hopefully this helps. The base-model Camry will have steel rims using the acorn-style nuts/fasteners, but your XLE model has an aluminum rim which uses a very different-looking nut with a washer and shoulder setup – fastening the wheel through this washer and not the typical nut seat.

Given that your spare tire is actually a steel rim, the original aluminum wheel nuts will work at least on a temporary basis. This nut has an additional base for fastening the spare tire using the same shape as the most common acorn nuts, but with a much smaller contact patch, hence the temporary idea.

If your Coscto outlet has documentation suggesting that the rims they sold you are designed to be used with both factory lug nuts then obviously you will be okay, but I doubt that information is readily available. Therefore I always advise to make the small investment in the extra set of nuts.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

