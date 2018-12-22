 Skip to main content

Are these as-seen-on-TV sunglasses effective for driving?

Are these as-seen-on-TV sunglasses effective for driving?

Joanne Elves
Special to The Globe and Mail
The ClearVision HD glasses feel cheap and disposable.

Joanne Elves

ClearVision sunglasses

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $12.99

You see the ads on TV where actors look into the blinding sun with distorted pain-etched faces. They reach for the ClearVision HD Wraparound sunglasses and their world is so much better. Or is it?

The box says there is 100% UV protection but missing from the arm is the “CE” mark that means the lenses meet the European Standard for UV protection. The technician at the local Iris Optical tested the lenses on the UV reader and, lo and behold, they scored perfect, UV400. But does that mean they are good for everyday driving? In a nutshell – no.

The yellow colour is useful in low-light conditions or fog because they enhance the contrast and depth perception to make everything seem sharper. But they don’t help reduce eye strain. Other colours bad for driving are pink, blue and green as they tend to make red lights less red. The ClearVision HD glasses also feel cheap and disposable. And, as a fashion statement? Let’s not go there.

A better selection for everyday or bright days are glasses with grey or brown lenses with a medium (Class 2) to dark (Class 3) tint. These lenses are colour-neutral, meaning they won’t alter the colours and they reduce eye strain.

