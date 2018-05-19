Armor All PVA Synthetic Chamois’s weird texture helps bring out the shine

Open this photo in gallery Armor All PVA Synthetic Chamois. joanne Elves/The Globe and Mail

Armor All PVA Synthetic Chamois

Available at: Walmart, Canadian Tire, automotive stores

Price: Starting at $8.99

Real or synthetic? The jury is out on which chamois is the best. Do you go with the soft-to-the-touch real chamois made from animal hides or do you reach for the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) foam composition?

With extended use, a real chamois will eventually wear out. Rubbing will create ridges or holes and it will slowly deteriorate. But while it’s in its prime, it caresses the car as if you are wearing kid-leather gloves.

The synthetic chamois however, seems to hold its shape for many car-wash seasons. Don’t let the weird texture scare you away when you reach for it. It feels like a wet rubbery eel, but that’s what keeps it in your hand as you rub any surface on your auto. That slippery feeling is also what stops abrasions from happening as you wipe down the car after a wash. Keeping it damp instead of wet really pulls the water from the paint and leaves a spotless shine.

Unlike natural chamoix, which need to be hand-rinsed and hung to dry, a synthetic chamois can be tossed into the wash when it is dirty. It can be stored damp in the tube container.

