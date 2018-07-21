 Skip to main content

BACtrack breathalyzer helps you know your own limits

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Gadget

BACtrack breathalyzer helps you know your own limits

Joanne Elves
Special to The Globe and Mail

The BACtrack personal breathalyzer allows you to check your blood-alcohol concentration before attempting to drive.

Joanne Elves/The Globe and Mail

BACtrack personal breathalyzer

Available at: breathalyzer.ca

Price: $89.99

Story continues below advertisement

Your blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) is the amount of alcohol washing through your blood. If your BAC is 0.08 per cent, that means 80 milligrams of alcohol is apparent in 100 millilitres of blood. Scoring 0.08 per cent or higher in Canada means you should be charged with impaired driving. Most provinces handing out fines or warnings for drivers with a BAC of 0.05 per cent and higher.

A personal-sized breathalyzer is an excellent way to test your level.

BACtrack is the leader in professional and personal breathalyzers with many unique models.

The latest model – the light-weight BACtrack C6 loops on a keychain and delivers excellent information on the device and on your smartphone.

Before you blow, it asks you what level you think you are at. After your results are shown, it lets you know how long you need to wait before you drive. Buy a few extra mouth pieces, take it with you to the bar and let your drinking buddies use it. The results are worth it.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.