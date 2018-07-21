BACtrack breathalyzer helps you know your own limits

Open this photo in gallery The BACtrack personal breathalyzer allows you to check your blood-alcohol concentration before attempting to drive. Joanne Elves/The Globe and Mail

BACtrack personal breathalyzer

Available at: breathalyzer.ca

Price: $89.99

Your blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) is the amount of alcohol washing through your blood. If your BAC is 0.08 per cent, that means 80 milligrams of alcohol is apparent in 100 millilitres of blood. Scoring 0.08 per cent or higher in Canada means you should be charged with impaired driving. Most provinces handing out fines or warnings for drivers with a BAC of 0.05 per cent and higher.

A personal-sized breathalyzer is an excellent way to test your level.

BACtrack is the leader in professional and personal breathalyzers with many unique models.

The latest model – the light-weight BACtrack C6 loops on a keychain and delivers excellent information on the device and on your smartphone.

Before you blow, it asks you what level you think you are at. After your results are shown, it lets you know how long you need to wait before you drive. Buy a few extra mouth pieces, take it with you to the bar and let your drinking buddies use it. The results are worth it.

