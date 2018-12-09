 Skip to main content

Drive Culture Can I trust the oil replacement sticker?

Lou's Garage

Can I trust the oil replacement sticker?

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
For the second time in a row, the dealer put the wrong mileage on the “next service due” sticker.

Since my car uses synthetic oil as specified by the manufacturer, the next oil change should be due in 8,000 kilometres not 5000. Would this be a simple mistake with the sticker or are they ripping me off?

Also, is there a simple way for me to check on the type of oil used? The bill stated synthetic oil, and this is what I paid for. – I.B.

Most dealers have an automated oil-change reminder system that will print out the return-for-service window sticker according to the mileage inputted into the computer.

But that is not always the case. Although hand-written stickers are rare at the dealer level, some still use a manual printer where the technician has to input current mileage, oil type and the return distance interval for every oil change they perform.

There is room for error with with theses machines, as they typically have 5,000 km programmed in as their default interval.

The oil itself is billed out and controlled by the parts department, with the specific oil already catalogued and automatically dispensed to the technician so as to minimize errors.

Chances are, you are receiving the correct oil for your car. There is no easy way to check oil type after the fact, as a sample would have to be drawn and sent out for analysis.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

