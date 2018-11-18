Does my car need an oil change after winter storage?

I have a Porsche 911. I put only about 5,000 kilometres on it during summer months and place it in storage for the winter. Do I need to take it in to have the oil changed each spring when I take it out of storage? – Paul

I receive many similar questions requesting recommendations pertaining to oil change intervals for limited-use, summer-only vehicles.

The Porsche Canada website states my thoughts directly: “Engine oil should be changed once a year regardless of distance travelled, as short trips can have a particularly adverse impact on oil. Frequent cold starts mean that increased quantities of fuel, combustion products and moisture enter the oil.”

This useful information should be applied to all vehicles with similar driving conditions, regardless of the manufacturer. Use of a quality oil filter and premium synthetic oil is also a must.

Given the cost of engine repair on your 911, not changing it once a year is an unnecessary risk.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

