Does my car need an oil change after winter storage?

I have a Porsche 911. I put only about 5,000 kilometres on it during summer months and place it in storage for the winter. Do I need to take it in to have the oil changed each spring when I take it out of storage? – Paul
I receive many similar questions requesting recommendations pertaining to oil change intervals for limited-use, summer-only vehicles.
The Porsche Canada website states my thoughts directly: “Engine oil should be changed once a year regardless of distance travelled, as short trips can have a particularly adverse impact on oil. Frequent cold starts mean that increased quantities of fuel, combustion products and moisture enter the oil.”
This useful information should be applied to all vehicles with similar driving conditions, regardless of the manufacturer. Use of a quality oil filter and premium synthetic oil is also a must.
Given the cost of engine repair on your 911, not changing it once a year is an unnecessary risk.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.
Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.