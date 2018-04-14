 Skip to main content

Dry Shine renews the glow on any vehicle

Dry Shine Waterless Wash and Wax

Available at: Canadian Tire, PartSource, Ace Hardware

Price: $14.99

The car was coated in dust, salt and road spray. It looked neglected and unhappy.

I grabbed a microfibre cloth, popped the lid off the Dry Shine can and started spraying. Instantly, the smell of the carnauba wax calmed us both down and we started to communicate again. It has been a long, hard winter and we were both a little edgy.

Working in small circular motions, I slowly cleaned the car. The spray worked on the thickest build-up of grime. The emulsifiers lifted the grit away from the paint, chrome, glass and fibre glass without grinding and scratching the surface.

I had no intention of doing the whole car, but like a cat, I could feel it move with the motion to get more attention. A second cloth gave it that last polish.

Rubbing my hand over the surface was like caressing a new car. That lovin’ feeling was back. I’m sure there is enough product still in the can for another few therapy sessions. Next time, however, I’ll read the directions. No. 2: “Turn on your favourite radio station to set the mood.”

Dry Shine Waterless Wash and Wax is a Canadian product from Quebec.

