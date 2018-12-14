Eight holiday gift ideas for the car lover in your life

Well, considering Christmas decorations have been hanging in shops for weeks already, you knew it was coming. Still, if you haven’t started your holiday shopping, your work is cut out with only two weekends of shopping remaining before Santa arrives. But fear not, dear reader: In the spirit of the season, we’ve collected a few gift ideas for your holiday lists, specifically for those loved ones who love their cars.

A different kind of festive candle

Open this photo in gallery This candle by Flying Tiger Moto is made with real Klotz R-50 racing oil and natural fragrances.

Candles are always popular this time of year, but here’s one that your motorcycle gearhead will appreciate any time: a candle with the scent of a two-stroke engine. Believe it or not, there are a few on the market, and this one from Flying Tiger Moto is made with real Klotz R-50 racing oil and natural fragrances, and is advertised to “deliver that familiar scent of brappy trail rides and supermoto day dreams,” all for just US$23. Admittedly, these candles are likely to be relegated to the garage or workshop instead of on the mantle.

Your own private Cars and Coffee

Open this photo in gallery Drive Coffee offers various ground roasts that come in an ol’ timey metal oil can with corresponding racing colours on the labels.

For those in your life who eat, sleep and dream cars, now they can have them with their morning coffee, too. Drive Coffee offers various ground roasts, with names such as Imola, Le Mans, Monaco and Dakar, for around US$20, all coming in what looks like an ol’ timey metal oil can with corresponding racing colours on the labels. If you want to spend a bit more, Drive Coffee also offers Technivorm Moccamaster coffee makers and Baratza Virtuoso bean grinders in various racing liveries, though at US$999 and US$499 respectively, this had better be a very dear loved one.

A window into technology for kids

Open this photo in gallery There’s no easier way to explain to someone how an internal combustion engine works than with a see-through plastic model.

This is a must for any child even slightly interested in cars. There’s no easier way to explain to a little person (or a big one, for that matter) how an internal combustion engine works than with a see-through plastic model, available from various makers and at various prices on Amazon. Watch as the pistons go up and down, the spark plugs fire and the crankshaft turns; not only could this spark a serious interest in mechanics, but they can boast to their friends about the first engine they put together. But perhaps the best benefit is the time you spend with your kids putting it all together.

Their gratitude will be in the bag

Open this photo in gallery This duffle bag from Straton Watch Company has a distinctive blue-blue-red Martini Racing-inspired shoulder strap and trim.

To most people, this duffle bag from Straton Watch Company is simply a stylish travel accessory, made of durable canvas with leather carry straps and a tough leather base. But those who follow racing will recognize the distinctive blue-blue-red Martini Racing-inspired shoulder strap and trim, a nod to a rich history of winning in various forms of motorsport. Measuring 55 cm. by 33 cm. by 24 cm., it’s more than enough for a weekend getaway or your full race gear, including helmet. As added incentive, it’s reduced to US$299 from US$329.

It’s all in the detailing

Give your loved one’s ride a complete makeover by professional auto detailers. For less than a hundred bucks (depending on the place and the package you decide on), the vehicle gets a thorough go-over that includes exterior wash and wax, tire and wheel cleaning, interior carpet vacuuming and wash, and dashboard scrub, among other services. It’ll make the car look like new outside, and it’s also great for getting out those coffee stains, lost Cheerios and that weird funk that’s been wafting inside for years. Check your local listings for detailers in your area.

Give the gift of history

Open this photo in gallery Collector Studio proprietor Morry Barmak has spent a life buying, selling and collecting the finest motorsport memorabilia from around the world.

There are motorsport fans, and then there are those that take it to the next level. It’s for these people that the Collector Studio, a little shop in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood, exists. Proprietor Morry Barmak has spent a life buying, selling and collecting the finest motorsport memorabilia from around the world; indeed, overalls from Michael Schumacher or helmets worn by Ayrton Senna are not even the most prized finds in his shop. Among his more rare artifacts have been an Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/2 Long Tail Le Mans wind tunnel model from 1967, original race posters from the early twentieth century, and even a clock that adorned the office of none other than Enzo Ferrari. As you’d expect, prices can go into the tens of thousands of dollars. But for the race fan who has everything...

Off-the-cuff style

Open this photo in gallery These vintage speedometer cuff links are available from The Pendant Art Design on Etsy.

This is a gift just in time for the fancy New Year’s Eve parties, letting him fly his gearhead flag while wearing a suit. Cuff links are a way to really have fun with style, and there is a vast selection of automotive-themed wrist jewellery available from various sources. We especially like these vintage speedometers made by The Pendant Art Design on Etsy for just $17.27, but there’s so much available all over the internet it’s difficult to choose just one pair; they come in various price ranges all the way up to hundreds of dollars for fine, detailed silver and gold pieces. He’ll want to wear French cuffs every day.

Read the room for good ideas

Open this photo in gallery Shop Class as Soulcraft: An Inquiry into the Value of Work.

A good book is always a good idea, any time, and there are plenty of page-turners out there that would appeal to someone with cars or bikes on the brain. Titles such as Shop Class as Soulcraft: An Inquiry into the Value of Work, The Art of Racing in the Rain and Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans are some that stand out, but there really is such a wide variety of books for every automotive interest and age group that you’re bound to find something good. Of course, Amazon stocks them, but you can also get to your local bookstore if you’re running out of time.

