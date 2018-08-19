Find the bike rack for your car that fits your needs

CCM 2+2 Hitch Platform bike carrier
Available at: Canadian Tire
Price: $429.99
Tossing your bikes in the back of the car is a pain. Maybe it’s time to invest in a bike rack. If you’ve got a hitch receiver on your vehicle there are two main styles to choose from.
The hitch mount is where the bikes are gripped to the arm that elbows up from the hitch. Problems arise with this design when your bikes have top tubes that don’t fit in the bracket or the rubber that was on the bracket peels away, leaving your precious carbon-fibre road bike with horrible scars (true story).
A tray-style hitch mount holds just about any size or model of bike. The wheels are placed in trays that move to fit the bike frame. The wheels are either secured with Velcro straps looping across the rims or with clamps that reach over the front wheel. The mast between the bikes offers a rubber coated hook to hold them secure.
CCM puts out a four-bike carrier that can be easily reduced to a two-bike carrier. Unpin the wheel trays and the mast hinges to fold the entire rack up when not in use or when its stored for the season.
Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.
Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.