 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Culture

Register
AdChoices
Lou's Garage

How automotive repair shops deal with the twice-yearly ‘feast or famine’

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The landscape of retail automotive repair is changing. In fact, I believe it has been changing for a quite some time, though it seems no one in my industry wants to acknowledge it. As I confer with my fellow independent business owners, the same story repeatedly emerges. A surge in repairs occur every spring and fall, bringing about a veritable “feast or famine” for almost all automotive repair businesses (with the exception of those heavily invested in fleet work, or new car dealers that can rely on warranty repairs).

Let me explain: When I was a young Honda dealer technician in the mid ′90s, vehicle maintenance schedules were structured around quarterly visits to the dealer. This meant that owners were expected to head in for service at least three to four times per year. Add to that, historically, all-season tires were truly four-season usable tires, unlike today’s all-season tire products, which are only meant for three seasons. I’m not mentioning this to bring up the winter versus all-season tire debate – that conversation is mostly a non-starter right now when approximately 75 per cent of Canadians choose winter tires. Instead, I bring this up because it means twice-yearly tire swap service visits is now the new normal for most drivers.

Given that most vehicles nowadays require less service than previous generations, many owners are attempting to book all their vehicle maintenance and repairs at these tire changeover appointments. Looking at my own stats, we have approximately 1,500-plus customers that appear with some regularity. At least 75 per cent of them are on winter tires and as I write, all of those owners are trying to get into our schedule right now to take them off. That would be fine if it was just tire swaps, as I could hire temporary labour to facilitate supervised rapid tire changeovers. The problem is that those owners don’t want just the changeover. They want it all.

Story continues below advertisement

This creates massive scheduling delays and frustration for both sides of the counter. Unfortunately, skilled auto-technicians are typically not interested in temporary work, which ultimately means that most repair facilities are severely understaffed for 10 to 12 weeks per year.

Attempts to combat this seasonal surge have included pre-booking my customers a little earlier or later in the season and moving those customers who don’t use winter tires to service to the off-peak months. However, it’s not enough. When I look at my monthly sales spreadsheets, I see massive spikes in November and April. Staff are exhausted and frustrated. Most shop owners I know are in similar boats. The worst part is that I don’t believe there is a fix, as no one is willing to come for service and maintenance in late summer and then return two to three months later for a tire swap.

So how am I combatting this? Well, I am starting to take work that hasn’t been on my radar before. Since I have a love of classic European cars, I have started accepting vintage classics, performing light restoration and repairs. Other shops are becoming more deeply invested in their fleet and commercial contracts, while some are specializing in tuning and modifications.

Regardless, please be patient at your tire change appointment. Chances are they are doing everything they can to get you in and out as quickly as possible.

Your automotive questions, answered

Hi Lou. I buy cars new and hold on to them for a while, usually close to 10 years and don’t drive more than 20,000 km a year. I change the oil religiously and replace any fluids, but I don’t usually follow the manufacturer’s suggested service plans. It always makes me feel a little nervous when I reject the reminder that it’s time for my 24,000 km service, or whatever, but so far, no major problems with this approach. Am I making a big mistake?

Josh C.

Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Firstly, it sounds like you are in between statements, as changing oil and regularly replacing your fluids means that you are sort of a regular maintainer. For the record, I firmly believe that while your vehicle is under its factory warranty, you should be following the manufacturer’s maintenance guidelines. Those who don’t usually find out the hard way eventually. Typically, when they are expecting a freebie warranty repair and are unceremoniously denied because they skipped one or more of their services. Post warranty, well, that’s ultimately up to you. My internal customer invoice summaries shows that diligent maintainers spend less per year over the life of their vehicle than those who are sporadic. As an auto repair shop owner, I believe you can figure out which customer I prefer.

I have a reasonable ability to do work on my own car, stop-and-go sorts of things and my own oil changes, but anything else I leave for the pros. I usually buy a used car around the 15,000 km range and around 8 to 10 years old and keep them for 10 years or so. It seems right now used car prices are crazy high. I have a quick question: Can you recommend a good used-car review site to determine reliable models to buy? Because I buy my cars older and keep them longer than the average person, I need to be thorough in my research.

Many thanks

Tom B.

Thank you, Tom. Yes, I agree it does appear that used car prices are surging right now. I know it’s unlikely to be true, but it almost feels like the runaway housing market is causing ripples throughout all our markets. I would typically be against buying a car at the mileage that you prefer, but as long as you are capable of doing the bulk of repairs yourself, you can get away with it.

I’m not aware of any site that has extensive and/or accurate reviews of cars of that age. Personally, I look at resale value as my own tool to judge relative market value. Vehicles like Honda CRVs, Lexus RX350s and Jeep Wranglers hold their value incredibly well. They are known to be reliable, decent used cars, therefore demanding more than their competition. Alternatively, almost every week I take a call from someone who has just stumbled on an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime deal on some fine European sports sedan, selling at a fraction of its original retail price. I do my best to talk them out of it, as ultimately the vehicle is always cheap because no one wants it. Reminding me of the parallels of boat ownership: a hole in the water into which one throws money.

Story continues below advertisement

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies