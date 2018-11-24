Hudway Cast helps keep your eyes on the road

Hudway Cast
Available at: hudwaycast.com
Price: US$299
Pricey cars (and fighter jets) can come with a head-up display (HUD) projecting data onto the lower portion of your windshield. At first, it can seem distracting but it doesn’t take long to appreciate having a map, speed and directions available without taking your eyes off the road.
Hudway Cast is an affordable way to get an HUD feature. It’s a small portable display that sticks to most dashes and wirelessly mirrors the screen of your smartphone onto a miniature crystal-clear screen.
If you don’t like the navigator’s voice on the Hudway, use your preferred navigation. The information available on the screen depends on the app but the Hudway offers the route map, navigation suggestions, your speed, ETA, music and even caller ID. With the see-through dimmable screen, it’s particularly useful at night.
Installation is easy. Plug it into the 12-volt lighter, download the app, pair the Hudway Cast to your phone and then position perfectly on the dash before using the adhesive. The Bluetooth link between your smartphone and the device is limited so a smartphone dash-mount is provided. A short USB cable can tie the two together for reception and to charge your phone. When you don’t need direction, fold the Hudway down into its soft hood, twist it off the mount and tuck it away.
Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.
Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.