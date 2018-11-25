 Skip to main content

Drive Culture Is it necessary to change your oil every 5,000 km?

Lou's Garage

Is it necessary to change your oil every 5,000 km?

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
I replace the oil on my 2014 Chevy Cruze every 5,000 kilometres. Last time, I waited until my oil life monitoring system said “2 per cent,” and when I went for an oil change, they told me I need an engine flush on my next change, because I went so far over my oil life and it was dark. My 2014 has barely 85,000 km on it; do I really need a flush? – Liz

In general, periodically checking your oil level and condition is a great practice to keep. In the very least, I strongly advise regularly inspecting your vehicle’s oil level once you go below 40 per cent as indicated by the oil-life monitoring system (OLM).

At the 20-per-cent mark, you should be heading in for an oil change. This applies to any vehicle that uses a similar system.

Chevrolet.ca’s maintenance FAQs states that “vehicles with today’s advanced engines can go much longer than 5,000 kilometres between oil changes.”

While your habit of replacing your oil at 5,000 km is to be commended, it falls into the “excessive” category. Your vehicle uses GM Dexos certified synthetic oils, which provide significant improvements over conventional oils.

That said, there is a time and a place for an oil flush and, given your previous diligent maintenance habits, I doubt that an oil flush is necessary right now.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

