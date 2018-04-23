Keep your coffee hot on the road with the Auto Cafe warmer

Open this photo in gallery The Auto Cafe drink warmer. Joanne Elves/The Globe and Mail

Auto Cafe

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $24.99

The car is packed, the GPS set and the great big latte from the drive-through window is steaming. You are ready for the long road. Well, not really. That paper cup is no match for the chilly cup holder in your console. In about 20 minutes, you are sipping an expensive cold coffee.

A heated AutoCafe can resolve the problem. It actually keeps coffee warm until the last drop. The sleeve slips into the cup holder in your console and can hold a variety of cup sizes. Different sized spacers are included to help keep your paper or ceramic cup snug – but not stuck. It will not work with larger insulated go-mugs.

Plug the AutoCafe into the 12-volt DC power outlet, push the On button and when you slip a cup into the holder, it pushes another button to start the heating pad at the bottom of the device. When you take the mug out, the heater turns off. It’s best to unplug the system when you reach your destination to ensure the battery does not continue to provide power to the outlet.

