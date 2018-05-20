Looking for a ‘hip-high’ vehicle that is still fun to drive

I love driving my 2011 Genesis Coupe six-speed with a turbo on county roads. However, I just got scheduled for a hip replacement, and getting in and out of my coupe is an awkward, often painful challenge. My wife’s 2017 Mazda3 GT is better, but still awkward. The surgeon says I need to sit higher up and have easier access to a vehicle, because twisting will stress the new hip and greatly increase risk of dislocation. He basically prescribed the sale of my Genesis. Can you suggest a “hip-high“ vehicle that’s still fun to drive?

Richardson: It seems the surgeon is also prescribing the purchase of an SUV or at least a crossover: Something a little taller that you slide into, rather than sit down in. But not something too tall that you have to step up into, like a van.

Lightstone: Well, since Chris has already experienced life in the Hyundai family, I’d suggest he take a close look at the Santa Fe Sport. It’s got the right seat height for easy entry and exit, and since he likes to drive, I’d suggest he spring for the 2.0T engine choice that gives him 240 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.

Richardson: This is an easy thing to narrow down. Just go to the dealership and ask to sit in the vehicle. Nobody will give you a hard sell with such an easy request, and all you need do is see if it’s easy to sit in.

Lightstone: Some vehicles have “easy access,” too, if there’s a powered driver’s seat. It will slide back to give maximum space for getting in and out, but slide forward to the position that fits you best automatically when you start the ignition.

Richardson: That would be worth the money for Chris, I’m sure. Some also move the steering wheel and a few even move the pedals, though adjustable pedals are usually only on the larger vehicles.

Lightstone: Larger isn’t really what Chris is looking for here. So what about the Honda CR-V? If he springs for the Touring edition that starts at $38,690, the driver’s seat can be adjusted 12 different ways, including up and down, with a memory button in case his wife wants to use the car and adjust the seating position to her own size. It will help visibility on the road too, with a bit of extra ride height, without being horribly hard to get in and out of.

Richardson: That’s a good choice. If he’s looking at the CR-V, he really needs to look at the Toyota RAV4 as well. Those two compact SUVs are so similar now that you have to consider both of them.

Lightstone: Your wife drives a RAV4, doesn’t she?

Richardson: Yes, and her 83-year-old mother, who’s getting a bit rickety now, finds it comfortable to get into and out of. The seat is that bit higher and the door opens wide, so there’s no need to bend the knees much to enter and exit.

Lightstone: So what’s the best of these three for Chris?

Richardson: That’s for him to find out. I’d recommend them all for consideration because they’re all comfortable and reliable, but he should go to his local dealership and just try sitting in each of them. He should make sure he likes the salesperson and he should ask what he’ll get as a trade-in price for the Genesis. Then, he should compare feature to feature of the available trim levels and decide what he really wants. All will hold their prices well.

Lightstone: There’s a new RAV4 coming out this year. Do you think he should wait?

Richardson: No – that fifth generation won’t be out until December or so. It does mean Chris should get a better deal on the current generation RAV, though.



