Looking for a lively SUV with all-wheel drive that doesn't need premium fuel

What Car Should I Buy?

Looking for a lively SUV with all-wheel drive that doesn’t need premium fuel

Mark Richardson and Miranda Lightstone
Special to The Globe and Mail
My beloved Toyota RAV4 is on the wrong side of 250,000 km, and I am looking to replace it. I love the V-6 engine in it, and would like something with the same performance and acceleration capabilities. Preference is for something new, definitely an SUV with AWD again. Price-wise, I don’t want to look at anything that requires premium fuel. Willing to risk it with “premium recommended” fuel. – Michael

Richardson: I know where you’re coming from, Michael. My wife drives the 2010 RAV4 with the V-6 engine and there’s not much in that compact size that comes close to its 270 hp. She loves it, too.

Lightstone: It was a rocket when it came out, but it died in 2013.

Richardson: Toyota found that people wanted better fuel economy in a compact SUV. If they wanted the extra power, it would be for towing a boat or a camper, so they’d opt for the larger Highlander instead.

Lightstone: Most compact SUVs are well below 200 hp, so it won’t be so easy for Michael to replace that V-6.

Richardson: Especially if he’s not prepared to opt for a sportier vehicle that needs premium fuel.

Lightstone: How about the new RAV? That’s pretty powerful.

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 XSE.

Toyota

Richardson: The 2019 hybrid RAV4 is good for 219 hp, which is a step up from the 203 hp of the regular 2019 RAV4. The hybrid is the sportier version. You can feel the difference between the two, too.

Lightstone: I haven’t driven the new RAV4, so I can’t comment on its drive or amenities, and the hybrid won’t come on sale until the spring. I will vouch for Toyota’s ability to make a quality product, though.

Richardson: You can’t say Toyota is the only quality car maker these days.

Lightstone: It’s definitely not. If Michael wants a change from his Toyota life, he should look at the Honda CR-V. I know, I know, it doesn’t have a V-6 and only has 190 horsepower, but it’s as good as the RAV4, for sure.

The Honda CR-V.

Honda

Richardson: No it’s not. The new RAV just blew it into the weeds. You’ll believe it when you drive it. And the Honda doesn’t have anything like the power Michael’s looking for.

Lightstone: But what does these days? That V-6 RAV rocket was a bit of an anomaly.

Richardson: You’re right. Michael will get the mix of size and power with a premium performance brand, like the Porsche Macan S or the BMW X3 M40i, but they’re both around $60,000, and they both need premium fuel. Frankly, he’s aiming high.

Lightstone: So, let’s be realistic. How about the Chevrolet Equinox or GMC Terrain?

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

Chevrolet

Richardson: Ah - now we’re talking! If Michael pays the extra $5,000, he can get the 2.0-litre turbo engine that makes 252 hp and 260 lbs.-ft. of torque. It’s a very manageable engine – it doesn’t jerk from the lights like the old RAV V-6 – and premium fuel is only recommended for when he wants the extra performance. It’s not required to keep it running smoothly.

Lightstone: And if he wants to step up a bit in quality, he can opt for the GMC Terrain. The 2.0-litre engine will cost an extra $1,700 as an option on any of the Terrain trims. So he can start at around $34,500 for the Equinox, or about an extra $1,000 on top of that for the Terrain.

The 2018 GMC Terrain.

Vanderkaay

Richardson: Frankly, I prefer the Equinox over the Terrain because it has a conventional shift lever, instead of fiddly gear selector buttons on the dash, but to each their own.

Lightstone: If Michael is so enamored with his old RAV4, he needs to try a new one first. He should try the Honda CR-V too, because it’s such a good all-rounder. But he should also kill two test-drives at one stop with the GMC/Chevy twins to see if he really wants that power.

What car should you buy? Write to Mark and Miranda at globedrive@globeandmail.com.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

