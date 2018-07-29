My mechanic charged me $1,354 to replace my brake pads, but didn’t fix the problem

I just had the brakes on my 2013 Yukon repaired with 43,000 km on the car, but after a week of driving, I heard a squeak when pressing the brake pedal softly. I took it back and the dealer told me that replacing a plunge cable would stop the squeaking. But they warned the squeak might come back. After asking what would be the point of replacing it, the service guy recommended leaving it, as is. I paid $1,354 for them to resurface and change the brake pads, both back and front; they made me pay for new rear rotors. As a woman, I feel taken advantage of. What can I do now? – Rocio

I can’t say for sure without seeing the invoice, but $1,354 seems like a lot to pay for resurfacing and brake pads. Commonly, unwanted brake noises are a product of an improperly resurfaced brake rotor. I would start there myself. I am also unclear as to whether the rear rotors were changed at your initial visit or a subsequent one in an attempt to remedy. Lastly, a “plunge cable” is not a part that I am aware of.

I think that the service adviser may have actually been describing a parking brake cable.

Regardless, your brakes should not be squeaking at all directly after a fresh brake job. You need to escalate this and contact the dealership’s service or general manager and have them properly address your concerns.

Leaving it “as is” is unacceptable – and insulting.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

