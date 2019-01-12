 Skip to main content

Drive Culture Protecting the back of your car seats from tiny kickers

Protecting the back of your car seats from tiny kickers

Joanne Elves
Special to The Globe and Mail
Diono’s Stuff ‘n Scuff is made from a lightweight waterproof polyester fabric that attach to the back of the seat using adjustable straps and clasps.

The Globe and Mail

Stuff ‘n Scuff by Diono

Available at: Bed Bath & Beyond, West Coast Kids, Canadian Tire

Price: $9.99

Let’s say you like to keep the vehicle clean. And, let’s just say you drive the kids or grandkids to hockey, soccer, daycare, basketball and gymnastics each week. Now let’s toss in some snow, mud, rain, road salt, dirt and everything else stuck to the shoes that kick the back of your leather seats.

An old sheet and some clothes pins will protect the seats but that’s cumbersome. Diono has created a lightweight solution for those tapping toes.

The Stuff ‘n Scuff seat-back protector is made from a lightweight waterproof polyester fabric held firmly in it’s oval shape by a pop-up wire frame. Adjustable straps wrap around the headrest and two clasps at the bottom hold it to the frame of most seats. Two pockets at the top of the cover can store smaller items such as juice boxes or toys.

Those toes can tap all they want without scuffing the backs of your seats. And when they arrive at their destination, you can easily unclasp the Stuff ‘n Scuff, rinse off the debris, twist the wire frame and fold it back down to the size of a salad plate and store it in a door pocket or the glove box.

