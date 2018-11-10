 Skip to main content

Drive Culture Rust protection in a can for the DIY type

Joanne Elves
Special to The Globe and Mail
If you are the DIY type, and don’t mind crawling under the car, consider the Krown Rust Protection & Lubricant in an aerosol.

Joanne Elves/The Globe and Mail

Krown Rust Protection and Lubricant

Available at: Krown.com

Price: $9.95 (currently $49.95 per box of 6)

Rust. It’s a nightmare for any auto in Canada. The road salts and moisture creep into the frame, body panels, wheel wells and hinges to corrode your car. And you don’t notice it for a few years. By then the damage is done.

If you stop the moisture from reaching the metal – you’ve reduced the potential for rust. That means you need to create a barrier that will not break, chip or crack to let moisture seep through. Look for an oil-based inhibitor that sticks to the metal and stays slightly viscous to heal back over if it’s been chipped or scraped.

Krown dealerships offer a full spa treatment for your auto, they poke a few holes in the frame to flood the compartment with repellent then seal the holes with plugs. The vehicle is hoisted to spray the tops of the shocks, the gas and brake lines, all the sensors and the entire underbelly.

If you are the DIY type, and don’t mind crawling under the car, consider the Krown Rust Protection & Lubricant in an aerosol. Each can comes with a tiny straw to direct the spray exactly where you want it to go. Leftovers can be sprayed on anything around the garage likely to rust.

