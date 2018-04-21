The ExoShield protects your windshield with nanotechnology

Open this photo in gallery ExoShield, by Alchemy, is a razor-thin transparent film of protection applied to the exterior of a windshield. Handout

ExoShield by Alchemy

Available at: Select auto glass shops

Price: $299.99 including installation

Story continues below advertisement

You just purchased a new smartphone so the first thing you do is slip on that extra-clear skin to protect the glass. Hmmm, there’s a thought. Chong Shen and Khanjan Desai, two enthusiastic nanotechnology engineering graduates from Ontario’s University of Waterloo, came up with a like product for the windshield and it is winning international attention.

ExoShield, by Alchemy, is a razor-thin transparent film of protection applied to the exterior of a windshield. It’s only 0.13 millimetres thick, but that nanomaterial increases a windshield’s impact resistance by six times and blocks 99.9 per cent of harmful UV radiation. That means the danger of rock chips cracking the glass will be mitigated and radiation won’t degrade the interior. To make sure your wipers don’t scratch the film, for a small fee, Alchemy sends fresh blades every three months.

Exoshield was recently announced as a top-10 finalist in the 2018 Sci Innovation Competition, held in Toronto. Those finalists qualified for the grand final in Shenzhen, China.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.



Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

