These liners guard a truck against winter’s ravages

Open this photo in gallery Joanne Elves

Husky Liners X-Act Contour Floor Liners

Available at: Canadian Tire, tdotperformerance.ca

Price: Start at $127.95

The coffee shops are selling everything with a pumpkin flavour. That means winter is coming. Time to swap out those plush carpet floor mats for something that will catch the rain, the snow and the endless mud. We tested some Husky floor liners that might just be the equal of WeatherTech’s.

Using pin-point accuracy, the X-Act Contour Liners are cut to form-fit almost every make of truck and full-size SUV. The liners are manufactured from a thermoplastic called polydurathene, which Husky Liners developed. The tough yet soft and flexible material is easy to slip into place under the pedals and seats. We appreciated how far the liners reached under the dash so long-legged people can’t muck up the carpets.

The fit along the doorjamb is surprisingly seamless. Dust, dirt and water will have a tough time seeping between the two. The large ridge along the door acts as a second barrier. One thing I do prefer about WeatherTech’s liners is the way the troughs move the water away from your shoes, but the troughs in the X-Act liners are deep enough that you’d have to drop a bucket of water into the car before your feet are swimming, anyways.

