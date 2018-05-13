This magnetic headrest mount can help keep the backseat crowd entertained

Scosche magnetic rear seat headrest mount
Available at: Walmart, scosche.com
Price: $39.87
Who knew the magic of a magnet could keep the backseat crowd happy? Scosche has a line of magic mounts for your smartphones, but there is also an extra-large version capable of holding a tablet securely while bumping over pot holes, on gravel roads or the long highway to grandma’s house. Playing “car bingo” and “I Spy” is so last century, even for those of us without the OEM entertainment systems.
The headrest mounting plate is easily tightened onto the two posts holding the front seat headrest in place. On that mounting bracket is a swivel head with a big square powerful magnet. Included in the kit are two wafer-thin metal plates to attach to the back of your iPad or tablet (with the pre-applied 3M adhesive). Use the larger plate for tablets and the smaller one for smartphones. The thin metal plate can easily be slipped between the device and its case too.
Testing it on the highway, the feature we liked best was the ability to tilt it so either two strapped-in riders could see, or to move it so the sun was not glaring on the glass. It is also not specific to any brand of tablet – it holds them all, except for the old-school iPod Classic or other hard-drive devices. The strong neodymium magnets can damage those systems.
