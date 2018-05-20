To save on cost, can I keep my winter tires on during the summer?

Is it okay to keep your winter tires on in the summer? I’d rather not spend the money for two sets of tires. − Jennifer

Winter tires are designed and built to perform a single task, which is to offer a superior, safer driving experience during the frosty months.

While short-term use for a trip down south or slightly delayed seasonal removal is not going to cause any significant tire deterioration, keeping them on year-round is not recommended.

They have been researched and manufactured with specialized compounds that work very well during their intended season, but will suffer from the heat generated from summer driving.

The softer, more-pliable winter tire will wear down faster, defeating any possible cost-saving advantages.

The features that make the tire a pleasure to drive on in the winter will now be responsible for negative handling characteristics during the scorching summer months. When you need to make a panic stop or emergency manoeuvre, the over-heated, softer, spongier tire will not provide the same crispness and responsiveness as a proper all-season tire.

If you are looking for a compromise, I would suggest an all-weather tire, which qualifies as a winter tire that can be used all-season long. It is a compromise though; personally, I still prefer dedicated winter tires.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

