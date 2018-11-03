Waze now offers tunes with their directions

Open this photo in gallery When it’s time for a direction command, the volume for the tunes decreases so you can make that turn.

Wazers will be happy with this announcement. Now you can have your music and your directions all at the same time. The Waze Audio Player, launched recently, embeds your favourite audio player with the directions to where you want to be.

For those wondering, “What is Waze?” it’s a driving app based on community engagement. While you drive with the app open, traffic information is passively contributed to the community. You can also add in other valuable information including road work, accidents and detours. If an incident is interrupting traffic, Waze collects that data from other users and reroutes you.

With the introduction of the Waze Audio Player, you can now use content from any of their new partners including Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR, Scribd, Stitcher and Tunein. All you do is open the Waze app and if Waze detects one of the supported music apps in your smartphone, the icon will appear on your map. Select your favourite podcasts, audiobooks or music. When it’s time for a direction command, the volume for the tunes decreases so you can make that turn. By integrating the Waze Audio Kit, many of those content partners are offering personalized listening experiences.

