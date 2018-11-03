 Skip to main content

Drive Culture Waze now offers tunes with their directions

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Gadget

Waze now offers tunes with their directions

Joanne Elves
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

When it’s time for a direction command, the volume for the tunes decreases so you can make that turn.

Waze Audio Player

Price: Free

Available at: Google Play and App Store

Story continues below advertisement

Wazers will be happy with this announcement. Now you can have your music and your directions all at the same time. The Waze Audio Player, launched recently, embeds your favourite audio player with the directions to where you want to be.

For those wondering, “What is Waze?” it’s a driving app based on community engagement. While you drive with the app open, traffic information is passively contributed to the community. You can also add in other valuable information including road work, accidents and detours. If an incident is interrupting traffic, Waze collects that data from other users and reroutes you.

With the introduction of the Waze Audio Player, you can now use content from any of their new partners including Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR, Scribd, Stitcher and Tunein. All you do is open the Waze app and if Waze detects one of the supported music apps in your smartphone, the icon will appear on your map. Select your favourite podcasts, audiobooks or music. When it’s time for a direction command, the volume for the tunes decreases so you can make that turn. By integrating the Waze Audio Kit, many of those content partners are offering personalized listening experiences.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019