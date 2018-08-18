What happened to the Cadillac logo?

For many years, the Cadillac logo was the classiest logo in the automobile industry. A few years ago, they removed the laurel wreath that surrounded the central logo. Why? Cost savings? It has relegated its logo to the trash heap of mediocrity. Can you research this and provide an answer for us? – Eleanore, Collingwood, Ont.

A news release from Cadillac a few years ago states, “This new crest matches the lower, longer, leaner mantra of our current car designs and reflects the evolution of our art and science philosophy.”

Keep in mind the Cadillac crest has been redesigned multiple times over the years and this likely won’t be its last transformation. Their graphic designs are highly detailed, aligning with their doctrine to develop a sophisticated vehicle.

I agree that the wreath added another level of complexity that is missing in the current version. However, the ability to effectively control, modify and mature a “brand” in this complicated retail environment requires an eye-on-the-future mentality. It has little to do with cost and is all about perception.

As with all companies, there comes a time when management feels the need to shake things up a bit. Similar to discussions about politics, everyone has different opinion, logos included. Only time will tell if this revision has the legs to go the distance.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

