Why does my air suspension system leak?

I have a 2005 Audi Allroad (160k km) in excellent condition but with an air suspension system that sometimes leaks. Audi service detected some pinhole leaks and proposed an $8000 repair via replacement, too expensive for this age car. I really love this car, Any other options I should investigate? – Chuck

Ride quality changes significantly when traversing from smooth highway pavement to gravel-laden cottage back roads.

Audi designed the Allroad with a unique suspension that attempts to pair a refined, nimble commutable street wagon with a go-anywhere attitude, adventure vehicle. This is achieved with an air pump and height-adjusting air springs that permit the driver the flexibility of selecting various ride positions to accommodate their changing road conditions.

However, when you combine the aging suspension pieces and this vehicle’s rarity, you can count on some hefty repair bills.

There are two popular options: the first is to replace the failing air springs with aftermarket rebuilt units which are cheaper than the dealer originals.

Alternatively, you can invest in a retrofit kit that replaces all four air springs with a conventional coil spring and strut setup that permanently settles on a mid-way ride height setting.

The obvious advantage here is cost savings; the downside is that you may have to live with warning lights on the dash, as defeating the control module can be a challenge on this year vehicle. Seek out a local qualified repair shop to offer you some advice about which option is best for your vehicle.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

