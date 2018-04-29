Why does our car small?

We are hoping you can help us figure out a smell we get in the interior of our 2007 CR-V when we turn on the heat and AC. Our dealership has been unable to find any source in three visits. The filters have been replaced and they did a flushing of the vents. Any suggestions on possible cause and what we can ask them to do to eliminate the problem? – Pat

The completed repairs indicate to me that the dealer is directing their efforts toward the cabin heater/air-conditioning system.

The AC comes on automatically in the winter to aid with defrosting your windshield by removing moisture. Mould will grow after the leftover unvented moisture combines with dust and pollen. The “flushing of the vents” will likely give temporary relief, but will not offer a permanent fix.

As per Honda’s service bulletin guidelines, only the removal and cleaning of the complete AC evaporator core will eliminate the smell. Unfortunately, this is an expensive procedure.

All vehicles regardless of brand sometimes suffer from mould. Prevention is the most effective solution.

Here are some tips I have taken from the Honda literature. In dry weather, keep the ventilation system in fresh-air mode. In humid weather, keep it on recirculate. When you reach the last few blocks before your destination, turn off the A/C but leave the blower on. This stops the A/C’s condensing action and helps dry the inside of the evaporator case. Replace dust and pollen filters at recommended intervals.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

