Why roads are surprisingly safer during the Christmas season

It’s not quite the most wonderful time of the year for road safety – but, depending on where you are, it’s probably better than the summer.

“The long weekends during the summer months have the highest amount of serious injury and fatal collisions,” said Corporal Dal Hutchinson, Halifax RCMP spokesman. “To be honest, people appear to be more cautious when out with their loved ones visiting family and friends during the Christmas holidays.”

Nationally, the two weeks from December 22 to January 4 are safer than average, according to Transport Canada’s National Collision Database.

For the five years from 2012-2016, that holiday stretch saw, on average, 15 fewer fatal crashes – 51 compared to 68 – and 766 fewer injury-causing crashes – 3,818 compared to 4,584 – than the average two weeks during the year, Transport Canada said.

“Winter driving conditions often result in people less likely to drive [at or faster than] the posted speed limit, which in turn results in fewer serious injury and fatal collisions,” the RCMP’s Hutchinson said.

The numbers vary by province – and many say it’s tough to compare holiday weekends exactly because the number of days vary.

In Quebec, for instance, Christmas and Easter have fewer crashes per day than the other holidays, Quebec’s Société de l’assurance automobile du Quebec said.

In 2017, the province’s summer construction holiday saw nearly three times more deaths (23 in the summer versus 8 at Christmas) and three times more serious injuries (114 in the summer versus 35 at Christmas) than the two weeks from December 21 to January 2.

“The main cause of fatal collisions, whether in winter or summer, are still alcohol, speeding and distraction,” said Sergeant Joyce Kemp, spokeswoman for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Over Christmas in Quebec, there were 15 per cent rise (3,363 versus 2,848) in fender benders – crashes where there was vehicle damage but no injuries.

In Alberta in 2016, the Canada Day long weekend saw the most fatalities (seven compared to four at Christmas) while the Christmas season saw the most injuries and crashes overall.

“It’s the same stuff we talk about all the time: People are driving beyond their skills, experience and the weather,” said Scott Wilson, senior policy analyst with Alberta Motor Association.

Don’t let safety take a holiday

Fewer fatal crashes isn’t the same as zero – there’s still a risk on holiday roads.

While drunk-driving rates go down slightly over Christmas and New Year’s, it still causes holiday crashes, police say. Before you start drinking booze or smoking weed, preplan a way to get home – there are plenty this time of year – that doesn’t involve you driving.

“Even if you are not impaired, consider a sleepover,” said Gary Howard, CAA Atlantic spokesman, in an e-mail. “Even if you are sober, there may be many others [on the road] who are not.”

With new impaired-driving laws that came into effect last week, police can now randomly ask you to take a breathalyzer tests during any traffic stop.

And remember that it’s winter.

That means winter tires {they have better traction, the AMA said), even if you have all-wheel drive, and a checkup at a mechanics before hitting the road.

It also means making sure your windows are clear and that you’re driving with headlights on when it’s snowy or foggy, so cars can see your tail lights.

And being winter-ready includes checking the weather reports and road conditions ahead of time – and thinking twice if they’re terrible, the AMA said.

And,you should make sure you have plenty of gas, a fully charged phone and an emergency kit (blankets, water, a shovel, booster cables) in case you get stuck – or end up stuck for hours if the road gets closed.

“Keep a safe distance from the car in front of you – that’s a tip we keep repeating,” said the SQ’s Kemp. “If the conditions are not good, that distance has to be increased – and that means that if the sign says the maximum speed limit is 90, you have to go slower than that.”

