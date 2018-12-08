 Skip to main content

Drive Culture Windshield coating scares the rain away

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Gadget

Windshield coating scares the rain away

Joanne Elves
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Globe and Mail

Crystaltech Nano – Liquid Glass Windshield Protector

Available at: www.crystalnano.com

Price: $29.99 (+$10 flat shipping rate)

Story continues below advertisement

Have you ever put that thin sheet of plastic on your smart phone to protect it against chips and water damage? One of the main producers of that technology creates a wipe-on product for your auto windshield that, once applied, leaves that same thin coating but without the plastic underlay.

Yes, there are a few products on the market that offer a windshield treatment to repel water, but many of those need a reapplication every few months. The Crystaltech Nano is said to work for up to a year.

The Crystaltech Nano comes in two pouches per application. The first envelope contains the cleaning solution, while the second has the protectant. Applying the product is a five-minute wipe-on/wipe-off procedure.

A product with no oils or harsh chemicals, its base is silicon dioxide, which means using it is somewhat like applying another layer of glass. The SiO2 nano-particles leave a microscopic layer of protection. It repels oils, water, snow and dust.

When snow piles up and ice forms overnight, windshield-scraping should be less laborious because it won’t stick to the protective film as strongly as it does to glass.

Driving along the TransCanada the other day, we watched the snow and slush rush off like a hairdryer was blasting it away. Wipers were almost unnecessary.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season