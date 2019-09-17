In photos: The best of antique cars at this year's Concours D'Elegance

Rain didn’t stop the cars or crowds from gathering at the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Kemble, north of Owen Sound, Ontario last weekend. More than 11,000 car lovers came out to get a glimpse of some of the world’s rarest and most exotic classic cars. It’s the 7th year for the annual charity event, which has raised more than $500,000 for the Sunnybrook Foundation and the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation. This year, more than one hundred vehicles graced the 18th fairway of the Cobble Beach Golf Links overlooking Georgian Bay -- each vehicle with unique design features rarely seen on modern cars today.

Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail