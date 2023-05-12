Open this photo in gallery: Professional detailer Jimmy Trepanier, founder of MT Autosport in Gatineau, Que., advises drivers to use a dedicated car wash soap, which is PH neutral and safe for paint.Handout

After a harsh Canadian winter, all that dirt, mud, snow and salt can leave our cars looking pretty grimy. Now that nicer weather is here, it’s time to get that shine back. But how? We asked professional detailer Jimmy Trepanier, founder of MT Autosport in Gatineau, Que., for some expert advice.

To start, he says, don’t work in direct sunlight; a car port, garage or shaded spot is the best option for washing your vehicle so it won’t dry too fast and leave water spots behind.

Wash the tires first

Wash your tires before tackling the body of your vehicle. Clean the tires and rims with a wash bucket, degreaser and brushes to remove tough, caked-on brake dust. Once the wheels are clean, finish with a product specific for shining tires to keep them looking new and to prevent cracking or discolouring. Don’t forget to hose down the undercarriage with a power washer or by directing the spray upwards from a garden hose nozzle.

When cleaning, inspect your vehicle for rust at the same time, Trepanier recommends. “Keep an eye out for excessive rust. In Quebec and Ontario, we have a much stronger winter [than many regions of the world], with a lot of snow and salt. When you work on certain parts, it’s always a good idea to inspect the parts for any rust on the body panels and wheels. If they’re too rusty, they cannot have a good seal between the rims and tires and you could potentially have leaks or cracks from driving over potholes,” he says.

Open this photo in gallery: Trepanier says to clean the wheels first when washing a car.Patrick Draper/Handout

The body

Before you take a wash mitt to your car, Trepanier says, work in sections and rinse as much dirt as possible starting from the roof and working down with a power washer or garden hose and nozzle.

Next, use the two-bucket method to wash the paint – but don’t use the bucket designated for the wheels. Fill one bucket with soapy water; the other with clean water, and change it frequently. Dip your wash mitt into the soapy water, wash a small section of the car and rinse the mitt in the clean-water bucket. This will keep debris from mixing with the soapy water and scratching your car, he says.

And use proper cleaners to wash your car – dishwashing soap or kitchen sponges won’t cut it, he says, because they’re abrasive and can damage the wax and the protective layer on your vehicle. Trepanier recommends using dedicated car wash soap, which is PH neutral and safe for paint, and high-quality wash mitts made of microfibre or lambswool.

Wash in stages – don’t presoak the entire car. Start at the top and work your way to the bottom. Trepanier recommends using a power washer for the prewash and rinse stages, but you can also use a hose, wash mitts and elbow grease. Rinse immediately and never let the soap dry. Don’t air dry your car, either; it’ll leave unsightly water spots.

Instead, Trepanier recommends using a pet hair dryer, which uses powerful air currents rather than high temperatures to dry. “It blows filtered air and prevents additional scratches because you’re not touching the car. It’s not going to chip the paint.”

He doesn’t recommend using a leaf blower, as some people do, because it doesn’t have a filter so it could catch particles in the air and blast it onto the car. After drying, finish with a high-quality wax applied with a microfibre cloth.

The interior

Remove the carpets and vacuum the interior, including the cup holders, seat crevices, under child car seats, the trunk and floor. To remove salt stains, use hot water in a spray bottle. Don’t pour water directly onto the stain because too much water will make it difficult to dry. Spray water directly on the salt and extract the water with a wet-dry vacuum. “Once the salt is all removed, make sure to remove as much water with the vacuum, absorb the rest by scrubbing with a microfibre towel and then let completely air dry before putting the other carpet in place.”

To remove pet hair from carpet seats, Trepanier recommends using rubber hospital or mechanic’s gloves. “I never bought special tools to remove hair from a carpet seat. You can scrub the hair out and the rubber will catch the hair. Wipe in one direction and then vacuum.” For leather seats, use a leather cleaner and a soft bristle brush to remove dirt and follow with a leather balm to condition. You can hydrate and protect the leather with a product like Mothers Leather Conditioner or Lexol Leather Care.

Dust the cabin

Dust and clean plastic and other materials in the cabin with a damp cloth. Start on the driver’s side with the door, dash and centre area. Then, move to the rear driver’s side, the trunk, rear passenger side and finally the front passenger side to save steps and avoid walking on a clean carpet, he says. Use a damp cloth or designated touch-screen cleaner to wipe away fingerprints on LCD and navigation screens.

Avoid using disinfectant wipes to remove dirt from the cabin, Trepannier says. Instead use Microban disinfectant spray for vehicles to kill germs. But remember – always spray products on a towel and not directly on the surface because droplets could fall and leave spots in the cabin.

Leave the windows for last

For windows, skip the Windex. Use high-quality glass cleaners that are streak-free, ammonia-free and won’t damage car windows. Household glass cleaners can scratch or damage the film on tinted windows. Use proper microfibre clothes to wipe dry.

If you’re in a rush, there are always automatic car washes to clean the outside of your vehicle. But Trepanier says you should avoid using any automatic car wash that touches your car. Even those labelled “soft wash” or “light contact.”

“It’s not light contact – it’s really hard on the paint. These are a big no because all it takes is one time to scratch your whole car. And if there’s any loose parts, it could rip them up. So, if you use an automatic car wash, use touchless.”

And if you really don’t have the time or energy to make your filthy car look its best again, take it to a professional detailer. They’ll get it shined up in no time.