Auto repair shops need to do better when it comes to professional courtesy toward each other

Many years ago, as a 20-something-year-old, I visited a walk-in clinic one weekend after experiencing an ailment. Two weeks later, still suffering from the same ailment, I visited my own family physician, who asked to see the prescription the previous doctor had given me. As he read the label on the bottle, I immediately noticed a defined stiffening in his back and a hint of a scowl. Regaining his composure quickly, his only words to me were that he wouldn’t have prescribed that same medication. Whatever he was thinking, he kept it to himself. I mention this incident because after 30 years of being an automotive technician, I believe that this same professional courtesy doesn’t exist within my profession.
Why do I say this? First, a little background. A little-known fact about me is that I was Honda Canada’s very first fully factory-trained technician. It means I’ve worked on thousands of Hondas and have completed countless brake services. Since many manufacturers recommend a brake service be completed every two years as part of their regular maintenance program, our shop naturally does a lot of brake services. To this day, I still perform them exactly the way Honda trained me all those years ago because little has changed in regard to executing a brake service. Basically, a brake service includes disassembling all your brake-friction parts, cleaning them, adjusting, applying lubricants and then reassembling them.
Every once in a while, a customer will call me up, typically while they’re standing in a dealership service area after having gone in for a recall or warranty repair on their vehicle. They state that the dealer service adviser is trying to sell them a brake service. That would be fine, except that we just did one, and they’re confused. I attempt to coach the customer to tell the adviser that this service was just completed, but the adviser then changes tactics and tells their customer that whomever did their brake service did not do it properly. Sometimes, they will suggest that excessive lubricants were used. Other times, they’ll say there is not enough lubricant.
The fact of the matter is that the automotive repair industry is very competitive, and many repair facilities try to win customers over by deliberately attempting to diminish the reputation of their competitors. I’ve noticed that many dealers will have the opinion that only they can service a vehicle properly. Sadly, it is an “I-told-you-so” opportunity every time a wayward customer returns, with little regard to actually addressing the reason why they came in the first place.
It’s also not only dealerships. The industry is chock-full of repair shops throwing others under the bus whenever they can. The customer is the immediate casualty, and a negative perception of our industry continues to linger and grow. While shop A is disparaging shop B unnecessarily, they don’t stop to think about how much their exaggeration of what’s wrong with their vehicle is negatively affecting customers. They are scaring them over the most minor issues in order to win a customer over.
To those readers that have experienced this personally, I apologize on behalf of our entire industry. All I can advise is that you try to find a service facility that you can put your trust in and depend on them for all your service needs. Fellow industry people that have fallen into this habit, please consider re-examining your approach and put the needs of your customers first.
Your automotive questions, answered
I have a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL with the manufacturer towing package. It is rated to tow up to 5,000 lbs according to the spec sheet. We have a 16-foot hybrid travel trailer with a dry weight of 2,750 lbs. When I pick up the trailer from storage, it has a maximum of about 200 pounds of stuff in it (a few tools, some bedding). The Santa Fe really has to work to pull this weight. Fuel consumption goes from around 11.2 L/100 km to around 19.6 L/100 km just pulling the unloaded trailer. Add on my daughters, a little bit of food and clothes, and fuel consumption goes up to around 22 L/100 km. Without the trailer, at 100 km/h on sort-of flat highway (we’re in Alberta) the Santa Fe averages around 2,500 rpm. With the trailer attached, the engine averages north of 4,500 to do 100 km/h.
So, my actual question. I’m looking for a new tow vehicle but don’t want or need a truck. Is there anywhere that has real-world towing capacity numbers, as my Hyundai experience has shown me that manufacturers can be very optimistic. I’m kind of leaning toward the Ford Explorer Hybrid. Any thoughts?
Gary L
As you have already realized, towing capacity and comfortable towing capacity are two very different things. Given that your Santa Fe engine speed sits at 4,500 rpm while towing (which would make for a very long, tedious, drawn-out drive), you should be cautious about over-stressing the drivetrain.
The only advantage that the Ford has over your Hyundai lies within the transmission, as the towing capacity is the same between both models. A 10-speed in the new Explorers compared to your Hyundai’s six-speed. This will bring down engine rpm at highway speeds. The question is, how much?
Your tow payload is well within the capacities of either vehicle, so this is really about fuel economy and your comfort level. Get on some Ford Explorer forums and as other owners about their towing experiences. This is the only way you are going to know if replacing the Santa Fe with an Explorer is just a lateral move or something worthy of your consideration.
Hi Lou,
I have a 2004 Toyota Tundra Access Cab Limited that I have owned for 14 years. It is, hands down, the best vehicle I have ever owned. It has 328,000 km on it and still works perfectly. I still like the truck but anticipate replacing it in the next year or two. My question is this: I replaced the timing belt at approximately 160,000 km, and it would now be due to be replaced again. Should I spend the money or take my chances given that when it comes time to sell the truck, it likely does not have a lot of value? My understanding is that this Tundra engine is an interference engine, and so if the timing belt breaks, it could be the end of the engine. Any advice would be appreciated!
Paul M.
You are truly the epitome of the term “driving it into the ground.” Your two considerations are the value when you sell it and the inconvenience you’d experience dealing with an unwelcome breakdown.
Firstly, I’m sure it will still have some value, despite its high mileage, as Tundras are well known for their longevity. Replacing the timing belt now will add some value to the sale. Not much, but it won’t hurt. The timing belt breaking and damaging the engine will force it into the scrapyard and give you only whatever the current rate of scrap metal is. Realistically, a running, driving Tundra of this vintage and mileage might be worth $1,000, while the scrap value is around $250. Not a huge difference, but at least it’s something.
Secondly, a timing-belt break will force you to have to deal with immediately towing and scrapping it and also ultimately forcing you to make a hastier replacement decision should you not have another driveable vehicle sitting in your driveway.
If your timeline were less than a year, I’d say risk it, but if your timeline is closer to two years, I would probably consider replacing the belt.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.