Behind the screens: The rise, fall and complicated future of the drive-in theatre

It’s a sweaty Sunday evening in July and the lineup for the snack bar at the 5 Drive-In is interminable. Stretching out of the aging building into the dirt lot, underneath a neon sign that reads “diner,” it snakes past a row of parked cars and groups of people lounging in camping chairs.

Tonight’s movie, The Lion King, will be starting in 15 minutes. A collective grumble is brewing among the queued assemblage of mainly twentysomething and thirtysomething couples on dates. No one wants to miss the show.

Nearby, across the lot and beyond the imposing 15-metre-tall screen, cars and pickup trucks in rows a dozen deep await their turns at the front gate. Their occupants, after paying admission, will join the irritated throng for popcorn and drinks.

PETER NOWAK / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Business here at the 5 in Oakville, an hour west of Toronto, looks to be brisk. The main lot is almost full, as are those for the other two screens showing the latest Spider-Man and Toy Story films. All told, nearly 1,000 cars packing several thousand people will be here tonight.

“Drive-ins are as popular as ever,” says Brian Allen, president of Toronto-based Premier Theatres, which owns the 5 and four other Ontario drive-ins. “It’s as strong in major markets as the indoor theatres.”

The drive-ins that remain are indeed popular, but the catch is there are fewer of them every year. Drive-in theatres – like the cars that are their lifeblood, once iconic symbols of freedom and easy living – used to dot North America. But now, like manual transmissions or films that don’t feature superheroes, they’re an increasingly rare breed.

The drive-in is thus at a crossroads. In an era of seemingly limitless entertainment options, skyrocketing property prices and overall declining interest in car ownership, their future has never looked more imperilled.

Yet, as the crowds – primarily young couples and families – at the 5 on this summer evening suggest, there may be life in these theatres yet. The drive-in is dead. Or is it long live the drive-in?