Buying a Christmas tree? Make sure you can transport it safely

Open this photo in gallery American Automobile Association research found that 16 per cent of people who planned to buy a Christmas tree had already had a transportation mishap. Diane Diederich

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

No, really.

It is.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s what I tell myself, as I drive through the city and take in the holiday lights strung up on houses and businesses. It is a time when people gather to mark the yuletide together (well, not this year). It’s a time when families celebrate (so long as they live in the same household). It’s a time for kisses under the mistletoe (absolutely not, under no circumstances). It’s a time for (masked, physically distanced) caroling.

Okay, so this year’s COVID Christmas is not like any other. Some customs, however, remain unchanged. In the next few weeks, for instance, Christians and those who like getting presents and eating turkey on Dec. 25 will celebrate the birth of the Son of God, the man who, through his crucifixion and subsequent resurrection, offered human beings salvation and immortal life by buying a small tree that someone cut down. They then stick said tree in their living room and drape it with glittering crap from The Bay and Pottery Barn.

Some traditions are virus-proof.

Most of these folks will transport their Christmas tree using their automobiles. Research from the American Automobile Association (AAA) found that, each year, approximately 33 per cent of Americans (84 million people) plan to buy a real Christmas tree. Of those, 44 per cent will transport their trees in an unsafe manner. Twenty per cent won’t use a roof rack, while 24 per cent will simply throw their mini-conifer in the bed of their pickup. Such methods can lead to vehicle damage and, even worse, trees flying off into traffic. Those who fail to secure their trees know this. AAA found that 16 per cent of them had already has an Christmas tree mishap.

So, what’s the best way to make sure your Christmas tree is properly secured to your car?

If you’re me, the answer is simple: pay someone else to do it.

Every year, I drive to my neighbourhood garden centre. They always have a fire going, plenty of lush verdant trees to choose from and a guy who ties the tree to my roof rack. The service is included in the price of the tree, but I tip him anyway (it’s Christmas). I do this because my self-awareness allows me to know that I have neither the aptitude nor the inclination to attempt to tie a tree to my car. I’ll get sap on me.

Story continues below advertisement

I learned the value of paying for a service from my uncle Thomas Jamieson. Once I asked him if he was going to do some repairs around his house. “That’s why I work,” he said dismissively. “So I don’t have to do stuff like that.”

To thine own self be true.

If you decide to try to DIY the tree, there are tactics you can employ. Here are some AAA tips.

Bring the right tools – strong rope or nylon rachet snaps and an old blanket. Twine will break.

Lay the blanket on the roof before placing the tree on top, with the trunk facing forward.

Secure the tree at the front, middle and back.

Give it a few tugs to make sure it’s stable.

Take back roads and side streets. Remember: “Velocity = Flying Tree.”

Alternatively, seek out one of the drive-thru Christmas-tree sales being held across the country. You can get your tree without even leaving your car.

If you’re feeling especially fit, you can go old-school and carry or drag your tree home. For the full 1950s experience, be sure to smoke a few Camels while you do it.

Then again, if you’ve had it with 2020 but you still want the Santa Claus/Christmas-morning experience, you could always hang a flashlight from a cactus and order an Uber Eats breakfast on December 25.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s 2020. Do what you have to without breaking the law and within the bounds of good taste.

Just keep the drive alive.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.