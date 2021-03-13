Buying or renovating a house? Future-proof your home by accounting for EV charging

In two months, my girlfriend and I will embark on a major rebuild of her Ontario home to prepare for the merging of our two families. With that in mind, I have been studying local building codes and, in particular, the electrical requirements needed for an electric vehicle (EV) charging station. Even though I don’t currently own an EV, I doubt it will stay that way forever. I would also ideally like to charge my Puma project EV conversion at home.
Calculating how much energy your home requires is done by adding up all of the amperage, or power, your appliances, light fixtures, and heating and cooling systems use. You also include in the calculation the potential amperage that your electrical outlets can supply. This sum can never be more than 80 per cent of the electrical system’s total capacity. For example, most average-sized houses built in the last few decades have 100-amp service, meaning their electrical system is supposed to run at a maximum of 80 amps. An EV-charging station will add 30-40 amps, which as you can probably deduce, would create a problem for any older home.
The Ontario building code was updated in January, 2018, to require all new homes to be equipped with 200-amp service and the underlying infrastructure for an electric vehicle already installed. I have also checked the building codes of other provinces. British Columbia and Alberta, for example, are similar to Ontario and also require new builds to have 200-amp service, while Quebec code only says new builds must have the required infrastructure installed for an eventual charging station. Even if your province’s building code hasn’t been updated, it probably will be soon.
It’s important to note that renovations are actually exempt from the 200-amp requirements. In our case, we are renovating a home built in 1963 that is equipped with only 60-amp service. We have big plans for the house, so it was a given that we would be replacing the entire electrical system. The question, however, is whether or not we need to opt for a 200-amp service upgrade or to stick with a more common 100-amp service. Our new home will be under 2,000 square feet with central air conditioning but no garage. Future plans to add a pool is the only other electrical consideration other than the above-mentioned EV-charging port. I’m not an electrician, but from my calculations, without the EV-charge connection, 100 amps would appear to be reasonable. It’s the EV-charging station that seems to tip the scales in favour of the larger service. I believe the additional cost for the upgrade will be worth it in the long run.
Regardless of whether not I ever have an electric car, I believe having 200-amp service doesn’t make the house worth more, but not having it might hurt our resale value in ten to fifteen years.
Renovations are on the rise during the pandemic as owners try to make their homes more comfortable. Should you be at the same point I am right now, perhaps this investment will future-proof your property to accommodate the move away from fossil-fuel vehicles. You owe it to yourself to at least have the discussion with your contractor and electrician.
Your automotive questions, answered
I plan on replacing my Ford Escape next year, and I’d like to go with a hybrid. I live in a condo that doesn’t have EV-charging facilities at present but may in the future. I am wondering if there’s a downside to buying a plug-in hybrid even if I can’t plug it in for now. I know that the ordinary hybrid charges its drive battery while in motion (actually braking) – does the plug-in hybrid do the same, or am I going to just be carrying round a lot of extra weight with the battery?
Regards,
Colin L
Most hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) do indeed use regenerative braking to charge their batteries. However, the energy generated from regenerative braking will not fully charge your batteries. Most manufacturers offer a number that equates to a percentage of range added. For example, I see a popular stat of 5-per-cent extra range added from regenerative braking. All that being said, the 2021 Ford Escape’s PHEV 14.4 kWh batteries boast a battery range of 61 km, which is actually quite good.
Would I buy one if I were in your situation? I would want a firmer date on the charging-station implementation in your building before I laid out the extra cash for the PHEV. If it’s two years off, then yes, I’d say stretch out your current Ford for a year or so and then make the plunge as the date approaches. If they don’t have any solid plans in place currently, then I would think it’s more like five-plus years away, and I’d pass on the PHEV for now and just get a hybrid.
My son has a tapping sound in the engine of his 2016 Ford Mustang. One mechanic said to change the engine, another mechanic proceeded to take it apart looking for the tap. A new engine is cheaper than surgery, with no end or solution in sight. He was told a tapping sound is simply a tapping sound; if it bothers you that badly, you have two choices.
Timothy B
I am going to assume that your son’s vehicle has what’s referred to as a connecting-rod knock. I make this assumption because the first mechanic suggested to replace the engine, while the second, I assume, took off the oil pan to inspect the bottom end. Lots of assumptions on my part here, but while I’m not terribly gifted at reading my significant other’s hints, I’m decent at reading between the automotive lines.
A connecting rod is a very important part of the engine, and its failure will yield catastrophic results, typically with the connecting rod making a hole in the engine block as it attempts to escape. That being said, some vehicles last for years with an annoying rod-tapping noise. I’m not sure I understand your question, but are his two choices to ignore or replace the engine? If so, I suppose that is true. If his decision is to ignore it, then make sure that he has a decent roadside-assistance package because he will likely need it at some point.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
