Can I drive a plug-in-hybrid without the gas engine kicking in?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Culture

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Driving Concerns

Can I drive a plug-in-hybrid without the gas engine kicking in?

Jason Tchir
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Jason Tchir/The Globe and Mail

My husband and I are looking at getting a Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid. Is it possible to drive it on battery power alone, without the gas ever kicking in? We’d like to use it as a pure electric car for all of our normal city driving, and only use gas when we drive to Ottawa to see our parents. We’ve heard that some hybrids use gas when in EV mode. We’re also wondering whether the range is enough for our daily driving. – Joanne, Toronto,

If you’re not at home with the range of pure electric cars, a plug-in hybrid might seem like the best of both worlds.

You can drive them as an electric vehicle (EV) until the battery runs out, and then it switches to gas.

Story continues below advertisement

But on many plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), there are times where the gas engine kicks in while you’re in EV mode – even on a full battery.

If charging stations were more visible, it might assuage my range anxiety with electric vehicles

Will charging my EV to 100% really damage the battery?

For instance, on the 2021 RAV4 Prime, which has a posted 68 km range, the gas engine will start at speeds over 135 km/h and when the outside temperature is under about minus ten degrees Celsius, Toyota said.

So, for at least three seasons in most of Canada, you can drive a RAV4 Prime without using any gas at all.

“It is possible to drive in pure EV mode when the battery is properly charged, and the gas engine will not kick in,” Romaric Lartilleux, Toyota Canada spokesman, said in an e-mail. “Actually, some Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime owners have put several thousand kilometres on them without using a single drop of fuel.”

Range may vary

Open this photo in gallery

On the RAV4 Prime, your pure electric range will vary depending on the outside temperature, how fast you drive and how quickly you accelerate.

Jason Tchir/The Globe and Mail

On the RAV4 Prime, you can choose a hybrid mode that uses both gas and electricity, or an EV mode that uses the battery alone.

Your pure electric range will vary depending on the outside temperature, how fast you drive and how quickly you accelerate. You might get more than 68 km of range – or a lot less.

“Some people have gotten 80 km or 85 km of range on the RAV4 Prime – it depends on how you drive,” said Yves Racette, a consultant who specializes in training technicians about EVs and hybrids. “If you push too much on the accelerator, you’ll lose range – that’s true with a gas car, too, but most people don’t worry about that.”

Story continues below advertisement

To find out for myself, I drove the RAV4 Prime for a few days. In over 100 km of driving, the gas engine kicked in once for about two seconds – when I misread a label and held down a button that lets you use the engine to recharge the battery.

I charged once overnight when the range got down to 13 km. Overall, I got 74 km of range, on average, and the gas tank stayed full.

Electric only?

Open this photo in gallery

On the RAV4 Prime, you can choose a hybrid mode that uses both gas and electricity, or an EV mode that uses the battery alone.

Jason Tchir/The Globe and Mail

What’s the difference between a conventional hybrid, a PHEV and an EV? Conventional hybrids have a smaller battery charged by the gas motor.

An electric motor kicks in to help get you better gas mileage, so you’re often using both battery and gas power.

Some have an EV mode but you can’t drive purely on electric power for very long. Depending on the car, you may only get a few hundred metres.

PHEVs have a battery that you charge by plugging it in. They have more electric range than hybrids, but less than EVs.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 38 PHEV models sold in Canada, the posted electric range varies from 98 km in a 2021 Karma Revero to 24 km in a 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-hybrid.

On some PHEVs, the car may switch from EV to hybrid mode more often. That means you’re still using gas and emitting carbon dioxide, even if it’s just for a few seconds.

For instance, Honda’s Clarity sedan, which was discontinued this year, runs on electric power for 76 km. But the Clarity’s gas engine will kick in if you push the gas pedal past 75 per cent, Honda Canada said.

Subaru’s Crosstrek PHEV has a 24 km battery-only range, but the gas engine might start if you hit the throttle or blast the heat or air conditioner.

Even if you’re easy on the gas pedal, the Crosstrek’s engine will kick in anyway – it’s designed to slowly use up the gas in the tank so stale gas fuel isn’t sitting in the system, Subaru Canada said.

Substitute for an EV?

So, should you consider a PHEV if you want to drive electric most of the time, but you still have range anxiety?

Story continues below advertisement

These days, 400 km of EV range is increasingly common. But if you want to drive further than that without having to stop to charge, or you’re looking for a bigger SUV, a PHEV might make sense.

Plus, since they have an electric motor for extra oomph, most PHEVs have more horsepower than their gas-only counterparts.

But, realistically, in most of Canada, you’ll likely end up using at least some gas in the winter.

“PHEVs are really built for using the gasoline engine in the wintertime,” Racette said. “But for people who aren’t ready to go full electric, I think it’s a good step.”

Have a driving question? Send it to globedrive@globeandmail.com and put ‘Driving Concerns’ in your subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered. Canada’s a big place, so let us know where you are so we can find the answer for your city and province.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies