Corvette, Telluride and Gladiator triumph in North American Car of the Year awards

Open this photo in gallery The new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was named the North American Car of the Year on Jan. 13, 2020, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/The Associated Press

There were no near misses in the 2020 North American Car of the Year awards. The 50 U.S. and Canadian jurors had a clear vision as they voted overwhelmingly for the Chevrolet Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator as winners in the car, utility and truck categories.

In the car category, the Corvette alone received almost as many points (332) as the other two car finalists – Hyundai Sonata and Toyota Supra – combined. Each of the 50 jurors is given 10 points to distribute as they see fit between the three finalists.

Open this photo in gallery The 2020 Kia Telluride was named Utility Vehicle of the Year. REBECCA COOK/Reuters

The Telluride outscored its corporate twin, the Hyundai Palisade, by almost 100 points (240 vs. 147) while the Jeep Gladiator received 273 points to the Ram HD’s 122. The Lincoln Aviator and the Ford Ranger were the other utility and truck finalists respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Like Canada’s Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) Car of the Year program – and unlike many other awards by automotive publications, which can be tainted by the suspicion of awards-for-advertising-contract reciprocity – the NACOTY jury comprises individual auto-journalists from a wide range of different publications. Seven of the 50 jurors are Canadians.

Open this photo in gallery The Jeep Gladiator won Truck of the Year. Paul Sancya/The Associated Press

The three finalists in each category were chosen by a first round of voting after a back-to-back test drives of 18 different candidate vehicles in Michigan last October. The 2020 Porsche 911 and a pair of Mercedes-Benz models that were scheduled to appear were no-shows on the day.

Jeremy Sinek is a juror for the North American Car Utility and Truck of the Year awards.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.