 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Mobility

Register
AdChoices
Road Sage

Dear Santa: A wish list from your resident Road Sage

Andrew Clark
Andrew Clark
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Dear Santa,

I have not been a nice person. Let’s get that out of the way. Nor have I been naughty – more obnoxious. If I were an all-day breakfast I’d be “Obnoxious, with self-centered home fries, neurotic sausages, a self-righteous omelette and one of those dried-up old slices of orange.” This doesn’t mean, however, that I do not want or deserve lots of presents.

When it comes to driving, there is a lot of room for the gifts of growth and improvement. In the interests of efficiency and maximum gift-receiving, I have compiled a numerical list.

Story continues below advertisement

  1. My wife doesn’t like the fact that it gets dark in the fall and winter months and also, that in 2020, there has been “nowhere to ‘bleeping’ go.” I don’t think this will fit down the chimney, but please get to work on this.
  2. I would like the theme song from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly to be broadcast along empty bike lanes during the winter months. We’ve been told that bike lanes would be jammed all year long. If we built them, they would ride along them in droves. A casual survey in recent frosty weeks shows the opposite to be true. Bike lanes are empty, emptier than a donut’s hole. Sergio Leone’s famous song, a musical allusion to the howl of a coyote, would be the perfect motif for these empty stretches of well-meaning road. Its signature melody will give deserted bike lanes a dramatic flair. Perhaps you could arrange to have tumbleweeds drift where bikes were meant to be.
  3. I had a reader e-mail to ask me “Why can’t we have signs on our highways that indicate what speed drivers should maintain in each lane?” For instance, 90 km/h in the right lane, 100 km/h in the middle lane and 110 km/h in the left lane. He’d seen these in the United Kingdom on the M25. These would make a nice Christmas present. Such signs would decrease lane-change frequency and therefore reduce collisions.
  4. Another reader wrote to say that ten per cent of the vehicles he sees on the road have only one working headlight. Given how technologically advanced cars are now, isn’t there a way for them to alert the driver that the left or right headlight is out (rather than a generic lights out signal)? Could cars be designed to compel drivers to fix broken headlights rather than letting them motor around with one headlight?
  5. Is there anything you can do about crosswalks? Should we change the colour of the light? Festive red rather than ignoble yellow?
  6. It’s Christmas and that can mean only one thing – drunk driving. Santa, is there anything you can do? We’ve made enormous strides eliminating drunk driving and yet, people still do it. Every day there is a new horrifying example in the news. Last week, a drunk driver hit two cars, launched his vehicle airborne and landed on another two parked cars. Mercifully, it was a pre-Christmas miracle – no one was killed. Look, Saint Nick, I’m at a loss. How many more ways and times do we need to tell people that drunk driving kills? How many more Marco Muzzos are in the making? There seems to be no answer. I’ll leave it to you – a plump, grey-haired dude stuffed into a red suit who lives in the Arctic and uses reindeer as forced labour – to find a solution.
  7. When someone decorates their car with sports team memorabilia, can you arrange for it to fall off?
  8. A 1971 Chevelle. Mint condition. In my driveway Christmas morning with a full tank of gas.
  9. Or an orange Porsche – any year or make, so long as it’s orange.
  10. Stop people driving slowly in the passing lane.

And that’s it.

That’s all I want, Santa. You’ve got a few days – better get on it.

With all best wishes,

Road Sage.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies