Designed for larger families, these five SUVs are tailored to fit every buyer from those seeking an environmentally-friendly ride to an off-roading machine capable of tackling anything Mother Nature throws in its path. Here’s a peek at some options with seating for seven or eight passengers coming down the pipeline in every price range.

Luxury option – 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Handout

The luxury space has a new contender from Jeep. It’s a nameplate that’s resurrected from its past – the Grand Wagoneer. The original Grand Wagoneer, known for its trademark wood side paneling, returns for 2022 with an opulent interior and exquisite design details such as real Satin American Walnut wood, diamond-pattern stitching on the seats and heated and ventilated front seats that power adjust 24 ways with a built-in massage function. For the first time ever, this 4WD SUV comes with a third row as standard with seating up to eight. Optional second row captain’s chairs are the epitome of luxury; they can also slide and recline for extra legroom and comfort. Cargo space behind the third row is huge at 775 litres. A powerful 6.4-litre V-8 engine, enables nearly 10,000 lbs. of towing, too. But it doesn’t come cheap. Starting price is $100,995!

Mainstream option – 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Handout

For a more affordable mainstream option look no further than the revamped 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. It’s a family-friendly vehicle with seating for up to eight. And if you have kids in tow, the cabin can accommodate up to five booster seats or car seats. Two big, comfy captain’s chairs are available in the second row instead of a traditional, standard bench row. Convenience features, like a new “EZ Flex® Latch and Glide” system, makes it easier to get in and out of the third row. Push a button on the second row seat and it automatically lifts and pushes the captain’s chair forward, even if there’s a car-seat in place. Third-row passengers also have access to a similar button on the back of the second-row seat to make it easier to exit. Throughout the cabin, there are 16 beverage holders, a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to seven passengers and six USB keys. Prices start at $43,798.

PHEV option – 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Xia Yang/Handout

For a greener option, consider a hybrid like the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid, or PHEV. First launched in 2018, it is Canada’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV – a title its held every year since its launch. For 2023, the Outlander PHEV gets a longer electric driving range, a more powerful engine, and seating for up to seven passengers, which is unique in the category. Power comes from two electric motors mated to an updated 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine. The electric motor output has increased by 40 per cent as has the battery pack, which is now 20 kWh compared to 13.8-kWh in the last version. The all-electric range has also increased to 87 kilometres on Europe’s Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, or WLTP, test-cycle. It arrives in Canada next year. Prices aren’t available, yet.

All-electric option – 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans/Handout

If a pure electric three-row SUV is on your wish list, the options are slim. While Tesla is the leader with its Model Y or Model X, more competition is coming from Mercedes-Benz. Based on its gas-powered cousin, the GLB, the EQB is an all-electric compact SUV with a tech-savvy cabin and seating for up to seven. The optional third row of seats has two individual seats that can accommodate passengers up to 5 feet, 4 inches tall, according to Mercedes-Benz. Four child seats can also fit inside. When not needed, the third-row seats fold flat into the floor for extra cargo capacity. The EQB 350 4MATIC with 288 horsepower will arrive in Canada in spring of 2022. It’ll have an estimated range of 419 kilometres. And the charging time will be approximately 30 minutes to charge from 10-80 per cent using a DC fast charger.

Off-roading/adventuring option – 2022 Range Rover

Handout

Land Rover’s mighty flagship SUV, the Range Rover, gets redesigned for 2022. But it retains its iconic good looks and its off-roading capabilities. It’s available in a long-wheelbase (LWB) version with three rows of spacious adult seats, for up to seven passengers. Besides over-the-air software updates, built-in Amazon Alexa, a Wi-Fi hotspot and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it comes with innovative technology to go off the beaten track including Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system, which includes six driving modes to tackle everything from rocks and mud to wading through three feet of water. An Active Locking Rear Differential also optimizes traction when cornering, on slippery surfaces and during off-road wheel articulation. It goes on sale in April 2022, starting at a whopping $145,000 for the LWB version.

