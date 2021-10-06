Demand for used cars has spiked as computer chip shortages have put the squeeze on new car production. Unfortunately, higher demand means higher prices, too. Used car prices rose nearly 13 per cent in July, 2021, compared with the same month last year, according to AutoTrader.ca.
So what are consumers buying? Here are the five top-selling used vehicles in Canada in 2021 to date, based on data from Cox Automotive Canada’s Dealertrack Online Credit Application Network.
Values listed are the average price of all vehicles of that model sold, inclusive of all model years, trims, condition and so on. In this case, the top five are all 2017 models.
5. 2017 Toyota Corolla
In fifth place is the tried-and-true 2017 Toyota Corolla. Granted, it’s a bit mundane and not the most exciting vehicle to drive, but it’s practical, spacious, dependable and fuel-efficient. The 2017 model is also value-packed with a host of standard safety features from dynamic radar cruise control to a collision-avoidance system with pedestrian detection to automatic high beams – items you’d expect to find on newer, more expensive vehicles. The 132-horsepower 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine is great on gas, averaging 8.3 litres per 100 kilometres in the city and 6.7 litres on the highway. Combine that with an affordable price tag and you have a bestseller. The average price for a 2017 Corolla is $15,610.
4. 2017 Hyundai Elantra
In fourth place is the 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Back in 2017, the sixth-generation Elantra sedan got a major makeover, upping the ante in its exterior design with new bolder paint colours such as Fiery Red, Phoenix Orange and Marina Blue. The interior went upscale too, adding better-quality materials and more technology and safety features. All models come with heated front seats, seven airbags, remote keyless entry, USB/auxiliary ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Technically, the Elantra is a compact car, but size-wise, it’s more on par with a mid-size vehicle, even when it comes to cargo space. With 407 litres of room, that’s more than many competitors like the Toyota Corolla. The average price of a 2017 Elantra is $14,204.
3. 2017 Nissan Rogue
The 2017 Rogue, Nissan’s top-selling vehicle in Canada, takes the third spot. That year marked a mid-cycle refresh for the Rogue, adding, for the first time, more available safety features such as lane-departure warning, lane-departure prevention, intelligent cruise control and forward emergency braking. Not to mention cool, new gadgets such as a motion-activated liftgate so you can kick under the rear bumper to open the tailgate and a unique cargo-organizing system, called Divide-N-Hide, which includes a movable shelf that can be positioned 18 ways. The 2017 model is also one of the few compact crossovers with an optional third row and seating for up to seven passengers. The average price for a 2017 Rogue is $21,013.
2. 2017 RAM 1500
As Canada’s best-selling truck, you might expect the Ford F-150 to crack the top five used vehicle list. But it didn’t. Instead, the 2017 RAM 1500 took the second spot – the only truck named in the top five. While it’s a strong workhorse that’s built for the construction site or farm, it’s also unexpectedly luxurious and upscale inside. Available in a mind-boggling number of trims, engine choices and bed sizes, it’s designed to meet the needs of every buyer. The three engine options include a 305-horsepower, 3.6-litre gas V6 engine, an optional 395-horsepower 5.7-litre V8 engine, and a 240-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-litre diesel V6 engine. But be prepared to pay big bucks for a used RAM. In 2020, the average price of the 2017 RAM 1500 was $30,447. And now, the average price of a 2017 model is a whopping $36,093.
1. 2017 Honda Civic
Canada’s most popular used vehicle is the 2017 Honda Civic, which comes as no surprise since it has been Canada’s best-selling passenger car for more than 20 years. It checks all of the boxes – it’s roomy, stylish, comfortable and filled with safety and technology features. Plus, it’s not boring behind the wheel; it doesn’t feel as if you’re driving a run-of-the-mill box on wheels. On the contrary, the ride quality and the handling are excellent and so is the fuel economy. Best of all, it’s made in Canada, rolling off the line in Alliston, Ont. With an average price tag of $16,794, it won’t break the bank, either.
Shopping for a new car? Check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.