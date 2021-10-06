 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Culture

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Five top-selling used vehicles in Canada

Petrina Gentile
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Demand for used cars has spiked as computer chip shortages have put the squeeze on new car production. Unfortunately, higher demand means higher prices, too. Used car prices rose nearly 13 per cent in July, 2021, compared with the same month last year, according to AutoTrader.ca.

So what are consumers buying? Here are the five top-selling used vehicles in Canada in 2021 to date, based on data from Cox Automotive Canada’s Dealertrack Online Credit Application Network.

Values listed are the average price of all vehicles of that model sold, inclusive of all model years, trims, condition and so on. In this case, the top five are all 2017 models.

Story continues below advertisement

5. 2017 Toyota Corolla

Open this photo in gallery

2017 Toyota Corolla.

David Dewhurst Photography/Courtesy of manufacturer

In fifth place is the tried-and-true 2017 Toyota Corolla. Granted, it’s a bit mundane and not the most exciting vehicle to drive, but it’s practical, spacious, dependable and fuel-efficient. The 2017 model is also value-packed with a host of standard safety features from dynamic radar cruise control to a collision-avoidance system with pedestrian detection to automatic high beams – items you’d expect to find on newer, more expensive vehicles. The 132-horsepower 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine is great on gas, averaging 8.3 litres per 100 kilometres in the city and 6.7 litres on the highway. Combine that with an affordable price tag and you have a bestseller. The average price for a 2017 Corolla is $15,610.

4. 2017 Hyundai Elantra

Open this photo in gallery

2017 Hyundai Elantra.

Courtesy of manufacturer

In fourth place is the 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Back in 2017, the sixth-generation Elantra sedan got a major makeover, upping the ante in its exterior design with new bolder paint colours such as Fiery Red, Phoenix Orange and Marina Blue. The interior went upscale too, adding better-quality materials and more technology and safety features. All models come with heated front seats, seven airbags, remote keyless entry, USB/auxiliary ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Technically, the Elantra is a compact car, but size-wise, it’s more on par with a mid-size vehicle, even when it comes to cargo space. With 407 litres of room, that’s more than many competitors like the Toyota Corolla. The average price of a 2017 Elantra is $14,204.

3. 2017 Nissan Rogue

Open this photo in gallery

2017 Nissan Rogue.

Courtesy of manufacturer

The 2017 Rogue, Nissan’s top-selling vehicle in Canada, takes the third spot. That year marked a mid-cycle refresh for the Rogue, adding, for the first time, more available safety features such as lane-departure warning, lane-departure prevention, intelligent cruise control and forward emergency braking. Not to mention cool, new gadgets such as a motion-activated liftgate so you can kick under the rear bumper to open the tailgate and a unique cargo-organizing system, called Divide-N-Hide, which includes a movable shelf that can be positioned 18 ways. The 2017 model is also one of the few compact crossovers with an optional third row and seating for up to seven passengers. The average price for a 2017 Rogue is $21,013.

2. 2017 RAM 1500

Open this photo in gallery

2017 Ram 1500.

FCA US LLC/Courtesy of manufacturer

As Canada’s best-selling truck, you might expect the Ford F-150 to crack the top five used vehicle list. But it didn’t. Instead, the 2017 RAM 1500 took the second spot – the only truck named in the top five. While it’s a strong workhorse that’s built for the construction site or farm, it’s also unexpectedly luxurious and upscale inside. Available in a mind-boggling number of trims, engine choices and bed sizes, it’s designed to meet the needs of every buyer. The three engine options include a 305-horsepower, 3.6-litre gas V6 engine, an optional 395-horsepower 5.7-litre V8 engine, and a 240-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-litre diesel V6 engine. But be prepared to pay big bucks for a used RAM. In 2020, the average price of the 2017 RAM 1500 was $30,447. And now, the average price of a 2017 model is a whopping $36,093.

1. 2017 Honda Civic

Open this photo in gallery

2017 Honda Civic.

Honda/Courtesy of manufacturer

Canada’s most popular used vehicle is the 2017 Honda Civic, which comes as no surprise since it has been Canada’s best-selling passenger car for more than 20 years. It checks all of the boxes – it’s roomy, stylish, comfortable and filled with safety and technology features. Plus, it’s not boring behind the wheel; it doesn’t feel as if you’re driving a run-of-the-mill box on wheels. On the contrary, the ride quality and the handling are excellent and so is the fuel economy. Best of all, it’s made in Canada, rolling off the line in Alliston, Ont. With an average price tag of $16,794, it won’t break the bank, either.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies