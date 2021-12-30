Lexus UX250hCourtesy of manufacturer

After batting around a number of options Mark Richardson and Petrina Gentile answer this readers question in a November What Car Should I Buy article, settling on the Lexus UX hybrid.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq5Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

“Hyundai went and launched something called the Ioniq5, an all-electric mid-size SUV that could have easily been yet another unremarkable electric appliance, but is instead – somehow – cool,” wrote Matt Bubbers in a March column. In December, Mark Richardson test drove the Ioniq5 and reports “it offers technology way above its price range while keeping the car comfortable and very enjoyable to drive.”

AdrianHancu/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

“When you buy a car, satisfaction isn’t guaranteed,” Jason Tchir wrote in response to a reader question. “In Ontario and most other provinces, once you sign a contract to buy or lease a new or used car, there’s usually no getting out of it.”

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on March 21, 2020.Rob Gurdebeke/The Canadian Press

If you’re a snowbird, you don’t need wings to get home.

“So if you’re a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, they will absolutely let you into Canada at a land border without questions,” said Mark Belanger, a Vancouver-based immigration lawyer, in an April Jason Tchir piece. “That way, you’d avoid the hotel quarantine and could just quarantine at home.”

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

In response to a reader question, in July Jason Tchir wrote, “That 120-volt plug-in will charge every electric car. But if you drive long distances every day, it might become an outlet for frustration.”

Used vehicles for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on April 26, 2021.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

“There has never been a worse time for Canadians to buy a used car. Never in recorded history. In the United States, the average price for a used car with a little under 110,000 kms on it is $31,426 Canadian. For months now, used vehicles have been selling for the same cost as new ones,” wrote Andrew Clark in July.

The note left on Andrew Clark's dashboard.Andrew Clark/The Globe and Mail

“A parking ticket. That was my first thought when I spied a sleeve of paper pinned under one of my wipers. I’d visited a friend I hadn’t seen in 18 months and as we walked to where I parked on her street the telltale sign loomed into view. Perhaps I’d missed something? Had I not seen the signage? Closer inspection brought relief. It was just a handwritten note from a neighbour chastising my parking. It read: ‘THANKS FOR taking 2 parking spots,’” wrote Andrew Clark in September.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

“About a quarter of Ontario’s vehicle owners are driving with expired stickers, the province said – and it’s still not clear when they’ll have to pay up,” Jason Tchir wrote in August. In September, the province set a February 28, 2022, date for drivers to renew.

David Lentz/Getty Images/iStockphoto

“I hope you didn’t notice at the beginning of this month on Canada Day when Ontario increased the powers of police against drivers beside the road. I hope you’re a responsible driver and it will never affect you. But it might, whatever you do,” wrote Mark Richardson in July column. “Bill 282, the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, or MOMS, became law on July 1 and it increased the penalties for people caught driving recklessly and speeding excessively. Good – we need this, because there’s been a lot more idiocy on Canadian roads since the pandemic locked us all down.”

Mark Richardson enjoys the view from the coastline of Saint-Pierre after taking the new car ferry direct from Newfoundland.The Globe and Mail

“It doesn’t take long to drive around this tiny French territory of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, but it’s taken what seems like forever to get here,” wrote Mark Richardson in December.

“The new car ferry between a southern Newfoundland community and the last remnant of France’s once vast North American colony began operating in August, six years after it was first commissioned. Before then, there was only a ferry for foot passengers and freight. If any of the islands’ 6,000 residents wanted to drive their cars in the rest of North America, they had to ship them as cargo or, more commonly, keep a locally-registered car 25 kilometres across the water at the small port in Fortune, Newfoundland. Everything’s a bit different here, which is why I came to see it for myself. It’s a road trip to France, direct from Canada.”