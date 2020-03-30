Genesis launches redesigned G80 mid-sized sedan

Genesis introduced the latest version of its mid-sized G80 sedan Sunday night with a virtual video release on YouTube from South Korea. It’s a redesign of the vehicle that was one of the first Genesis models to hit the Canadian market in 2016, when Hyundai launched its premium brand here.
That original G80 was essentially a gussied-up version of the original Hyundai Genesis, but this is a whole new car with a new style and powertrains taken from the just-launched GV80 SUV. Its appearance is sleek and slippery, with two new engines and a luxurious, intelligent cabin.
Genesis makes no secret that G80 is looking to compete with the premium German sedans: the BMW 5 Series, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6. No price has been announced for the new car, but if its MSRP is anything like the $58,150 starting price of the current 2020 edition, it will still hold value for money over its rivals. Those prices include all delivery charges and basic maintenance and updates for five years.
“What’s most convenient about Genesis is that from your home, you can actually do the full transaction of purchasing the car,” says Richard Trevisan, Brand Director of Genesis Motors Canada. “We have all-inclusive pricing – everything, you can do online.
“This was designed before this terrible situation that we’re in, but it’s something that’s working. Instead of going out to a dealership, you can buy a car from your office or living room.”
The new G80 is slightly wider and slightly lower than the current model, but the differences are negligible, by 35 mm and 15 mm respectively. The main difference to the outside eye is in the more sharply-pointed grille and the new “quad lamps” at front and back, which are a pair of thin main light clusters on each side, split horizontally by the indicators. This is a shared cue with the GV80.
The profile is most obviously different because of the new parallel strip indicator lights behind the front fenders, but the rear section is slightly more tapered, giving the sleeker appearance that Genesis calls “athletic elegance.”
Inside the G80, Genesis says the rear seats are mounted lower, allowing more headroom and legroom for passengers. In the front, the cabin’s design is split noticeably between the top half and bottom half, with the few remaining hard buttons and switches kept below the wood trim that runs horizontally across the fascia.
There’s an extra-wide, 14.5-inch central display that sits above the dash, while a 12.3-inch cluster of gauges is behind the steering wheel. A touch-sensitive controller on the central divider allows for written instructions, like the controller on a Mercedes, while the transmission is selected with a large, round rotating knob just behind it, like on a Jaguar or Range Rover.
The transmission is presumably shared with the GV80 SUV, as are the 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-four and 3.5-litre turbocharged V-6 engines, though they’re retuned for the sedan. These are smaller than the non-turbo engines on the outgoing G80. but they make similar power: 300 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque for the four-cylinder, and 375 hp and 391 lb.-ft. for the larger six.
Genesis says the new G80 will be more fuel-efficient, too. This is partly due to the smaller engines, but also to a weight reduction of 125 kg from the previous model. Almost 20 per cent of the body is made from aluminum.
There will only be AWD editions of the G80 in Canada, though other markets, including the U.S., Korea, Australia and Russia, will also have RWD editions available. Genesis currently sells a sportier 3.3-litre twin-turbo V-6 version of the G80; there’s no word yet on whether it will still be sold in 2021, but probably not.
Genesis says the G80 will have “class-leading low levels of noise,” thanks to acoustic glass, improved door sealing and even resonant-sound-reducing wheels. The sound of the engine, however, can be customized to suit the drive.
It will also be the smartest Genesis to hit the road, with driver’s assistance that can learn the characteristics of the driver, stepping in to help change lanes and applying the brakes to avoid vehicles and pedestrians approaching from either side.
It will be comfortable, too. Seven air cells in the driver’s seat change pressure automatically depending on the driving mode setting and adjust to correct the driver’s posture. The suspension uses the front camera to watch for changes in the road surface and make adjustments on the fly.
The 2021 Genesis G80 sedan will go on sale soon in Korea, but we’ll have to wait until late summer to see it in Canadian showrooms.
