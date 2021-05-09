 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Culture

Register
AdChoices
Driving Concerns

How close should I get to the car in front of me at a red light?

Jason Tchir
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Cars sit in traffic during rush hour in Bucharest, Romania.

Lucian Alecu/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

What is the recommended distance between cars when you’re stopping at a red light? – Teresa

When you’re stopped behind another car at a light, so far is so good.

“I usually leave two car lengths between my car and the vehicle in front of me,” said Ian Law, president and chief instructor of ILR Car Control School in Brampton, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

A gap of one or two car lengths gives you a buffer in case the car behind you doesn’t stop.

With all that space, you might be able to steer out of the way If you see another car sliding toward you in your rearview mirror, Law said.

“That gap saved me a few times,” Law said.

One time, a drunk driver came up behind him, hit the brakes but didn’t stop in time, Law said.

“I started to move forward before he rammed my car,” Law said. “The extra room allowed me to pull ahead and minimize the damage.”

If you do get rear-ended at a stop light, that gap makes it less likely that you’ll be pushed into the vehicle in front of you.

That gap is also handy if the car in front of you suddenly stalls.

Story continues below advertisement

“One car length is the minimum amount of space for you to be able to navigate around the vehicle in front,” said Angelo DiCicco, special project manager with the Ontario Safety League. “If you got much closer than that, you’d have to reverse.”

Space invaders?

All provincial traffic laws say you have to stop at a light, but none of them specify a distance you have to keep from the car in front.

In the seventies and eighties, driving instructors told students to stop so they could just see the tires of the car stopped in front of you.

These days, that old-school advice cuts it too close, Law said.

“Back then, the hoods of most cars were a mile long,” Law said, “Now you can literally be almost on top of the car in front and still see the rear tires.”

But f you leave that big gap on a street with multiple lanes, won’t another car just pull into it?

Story continues below advertisement

“In the 25 years I have been doing this, I can count on one hand the number of times that has happened,” Law said. “And when it does happen, so what? Another car in front of me might add 20 seconds to my travel time.”

Some drivers pull close to the cars in front of them at stop lights because they think they’ll be able to get through the light faster when it turns green.

But a 2017 Virginia Tech study found that cars took about the same amount of time to get through a light whether they had stopped anywhere from 30 centimetres to 8 metres from the car in front of them.

That’s because once the light turned green, cars had to wait for the cars in front of them to get a safe distance away before moving.

“You can just maintain whatever spacing you had when you were driving at full speed,” Jonathan Boreyko, a Virginia Tech assistant professor who co-authored the study, told Science Daily. “You won’t lose any time, but you’ll reduce the odds of an accidental rear-end collision.”

Have a driving question? Send it to globedrive@globeandmail.com and put ‘Driving Concerns’ in your subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered. Canada’s a big place, so let us know where you are so we can find the answer for your city and province.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies