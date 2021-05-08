I might be out of touch, but I don’t understand the ‘hellaflush’ trend among young car enthusiasts

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Mobility

Register
AdChoices
Lou's Garage

I might be out of touch, but I don’t understand the ‘hellaflush’ trend among young car enthusiasts

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

I am clearly out of touch when it comes to trends in the world of young car enthusiasts. Some of these trends are benign, but some are a little more dangerous.

An example of the former is that I have been seeing Jeep Wranglers sporting expensive looking aftermarket wheels and a matching spare wheel sitting in its normal position on the rear tailgate. That’s not the odd part, as upgrading to a fancier set of wheels has been an option since the dawn of the motoring age. What I can’t figure out is why the spare sits proudly positioned in its normal spot but no tire is mounted on it. It’s just a wheel with no tire. Please, someone, explain this to me, as I’m starting to believe that the younger drivers supporting this fad perhaps never learned how to change a flat tire and have just given up on the whole idea.

An example of the more dangerous trends, however, is “hellaflush” and the stretched-tire phenomenon.

Story continues below advertisement

Yes, hellaflush is a word that the province of Quebec has recognized and has very clearly outlawed. A hellaflush is the dramatic lowering of a car, causing massive negative camber change. Negative camber is the wheel-alignment angle that sees the top of the tire sitting at an inward angle. The hellaflush also includes pushing out the wheels using spacers, while using offset wheels to exaggerate a wider stance. Installing and stretching very narrow tires onto much wider wheels also gives them a narrow rubber-band look.

The province of Quebec is pushing back against this trend due to the dramatic changes in suspension geometry. Not only can the changes severely impact a vehicle’s handling characteristics, it can also cause premature tire failure due to them not being mounted on the correct-size wheels. They have made it a ticket-able offence, with extreme examples being taken off the road.

Every spring, I field numerous calls from young, mostly male drivers asking us to install the tires they just purchased. Knowing better, I always inquire if they are the correct size for their car. The answer is almost always no. They are trying to find a place to stretch their tires. Amazingly enough, earlier this week I took a phone call from a mother who was doing the very same thing. After I finished my hearty chuckle, which I’m sure she didn’t quite understand, I asked her if she knew what she was asking me to do. She admitted that she didn’t and that her son had sent her on this mission while he was at work. I filled her in.

As far as I am aware, Quebec is the only province that currently has specific legislation allowing their officers to write citations on the spot. For the rest of the country, police officers use their discretion to determine if a vehicle is unsafe for the road and will ultimately remove plates and have it towed if they don’t feel it meets roadworthy standards. At that point, it is the vehicle owner’s responsibility to follow their provincial guidelines by having an inspection completed by a licensed repair facility that can re-certify their vehicle for the road. Stretched tires, wheel spacers and extreme lowered, negative-camber vehicles do not pass a safety inspection in most provinces.

Mom and dad, go out and take a look at junior’s car. Educate yourself. His insurance company, which is also probably your insurance company, tends to deny claims when modified vehicles are involved in accidents. When your son modifies his or your car, you are technically supposed to inform your insurance company. By not doing so, you are violating the terms of your policy, and the whole family will likely get dumped from the policy.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m an auto enthusiast to the core, but I just don’t get it. Perhaps I’m just too old now.

Your automotive questions, answered

I have a 2008 BMW SUV 3.0i manual shift. At slow speeds (i.e., parking), when turning to the right, there’s an audible clunking sound and shudder at the front passenger-side wheel. This has been diagnosed as a transfer-case problem, with repair costs of $2,500 to $3,000. However, by disabling the 4x4 operation, the car can be driven using rear-wheel drive. My question to you: Does disabling the 4x4 and driving with rear-wheel drive cause any damage to the brakes, clutch, etc.? Is it okay to drive this way?

Story continues below advertisement

Thanks for your help.

Lorne H

I assume we are talking about an X3, as I don’t believe X5s were available with a manual transmission. Even so, an X3 with a manual transmission is incredibly rare. Firstly, I question the validity of your diagnosis, as the transfer case is not located anywhere near the front right. It sits to the rear of the transmission, underneath the vehicle, approximately between the two front seats. Its job is to send power to the front wheels by the means of a forward-facing propeller shaft, front differential and two constant-velocity (CV) shafts. If there was truly a problem with the transfer case, the noise and shudder would be there all the time, felt in the seat of your pants as soon as the vehicle started moving while in four-wheel drive. The more likely scenario is that the front passenger-side outer CV joint has failed. A much less complicated fix.

To answer your question, operating your SUV as a two-wheel drive vehicle might be doable temporarily, but I really wouldn’t want to. Assuming that I am wrong, the transfer case would still eventually be an issue as gears and such are still moving and spinning within the transfer case, even if the front propeller shaft has been removed.

Please, I need professional advice. The battery of my car keeps draining, and I bought a new one, though after being used once, it also drained. So I took it to my car electrician, and he said it’s an electrical fault. He worked on it, yet the next day the battery drained, and the car would not start.

When I contacted him, he said I should buy a new battery. So, my question now is if I buy the new battery, how do I maintain it so it will not drain? My car is a 2004 Toyota 2.4 model.

Story continues below advertisement

Joseph U

Considering the details you have provided Joseph, I am inclined to believe that your battery is not the problem. The more likely answer is that your vehicle is suffering from what is referred to as a parasitic draw. Every contemporary vehicle consumes a small amount of electrical current to keep critical functions alive
when the vehicle is not in use. This is how your engine-management system learns key running parameters to improve drivability or your radio remembers your favourite stations. When something goes wrong, however, a component may use more energy than it was designed to.

The easiest thing for you to do is to look for a bulb that is not extinguishing. Check the glove box, door-ajar and trunk bulbs to make sure they are all turning off. Other than that, you will require a professional to perform a parasitic-draw test to find the source of the problem, as there is no way to maintain a battery that is being drained unless you physically disconnect it every night.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies