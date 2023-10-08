Open this photo in gallery: The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt. After several Bolt fires in the U.S. because of a defect in the LG battery, GM issued a recall notice for more than 9,700 2017-2019 Bolts.The Associated Press

I’m looking for a used electric vehicle and have seen a few 2020-2022 Chevrolet Bolts and Bolt EUVs for sale near me in Edmonton. I read that there were recalls for a fire risk and that Bolt owners were told to park outside to charge. How do I find out whether it’s been fixed? After it’s been fixed, is it safe to charge in my garage? I’m not keen on keeping my car in the driveway in the winter, especially in a neighbourhood where cars have been stolen. – Justin, Edmonton

After your Chevrolet Bolt has been fixed, is it considered safe to charge in your garage? For now, that depends on what kind of fix you get, one expert said.

“There are two groups of 2020-2022 Bolts,” said George Iny, president of the Automobile Protection Association, a national pro-consumer advocacy group with offices in Toronto and Montreal. “The smaller group gets a new battery right away. The larger group gets a software fix that lasts six months [10,000 kilometres].” During that period, Iny recommends only charging outside overnight.

After several Bolt fires in the United States because of a defect in the LG battery, GM issued a recall notice for more than 9,700 2017-2019 Bolts and then a second recall for 2020-2022 Bolts and 2022 Bolt EUVs. The recall states that the battery could overheat when charged to more than 90 per cent of its capacity.

While some Bolts got new batteries – and a new battery warranty that started from the date the new battery was installed – most got new software that will limit the battery’s maximum charge level to 80 per cent and monitor the batteries for 10,000 kilometres to detect faulty cells. If there’s a problem, you’ll get a warning and be asked to come in for a replacement battery.

General Motors didn’t immediately respond to questions.

A bulletin to GM dealers describing the repair does not say that Bolt owners have to park outside once the update is installed.

The company’s website only says if your Bolt has not had the software fix or a new battery, “charge your vehicle more frequently and avoid depleting your vehicle battery to below approximately 113 kilometres (70 miles) of remaining range, where possible.”

Iny said that because GM originally promised to replace the battery and extend the warranty on all recalled Bolts, it should extend the warranty on cars with the software fix, too.

He wrote a letter to GM asking them to extend it, but said there has been no response.

“Bolt owners perceive the enhanced warranty as important compensation for the inconvenience and delay resulting from the original recall (somewhat reduced range, parking outdoors), and now the new recall (reduced range for another 10,000 kilometres),” Iny wrote in the letter.

Do your recall homework

If the software doesn’t detect a problem after six months, Iny said he would be comfortable charging indoors.

But if you’re considering a used Bolt, look up the car’s vehicle identification number (VIN) on GM’s website to make sure it’s had the repair done, Iny said.

That’s a good idea before you buy any used car.

How do recalls work? When a carmaker becomes aware of a safety issue, they give notice to Transport Canada and then inform the current owner of the vehicle.

If your car is part of a recall or a safety campaign, your car’s manufacturer is supposed to send you a letter in the mail. If you bought your car used, you should register with the car company so they can mail you recall letters. Otherwise, the letters will go to the original owner, Iny said.

Recall notices also appear on Transport Canada’s website. Most car companies also let you look up recalls for your vehicle on their websites.

While other companies, including General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have also had recalls because of overheating EV batteries, other companies handled it better than GM, Iny said.

“Hyundai addressed a similar battery problem with the Kona much more capably,” he said. “Vehicle owners received $5 a day for the inconvenience of parking outdoors and reduced range while waiting for replacement batteries.”

Fires are more common in gas- and diesel-powered cars than in EVs. A report this year by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency found that in 2022, a gas or diesel car was about 20 times more likely to catch fire than an EV.

Last month, Hyundai recalled 326,942 cars and Kia recalled 276,225 cars in Canada, citing a potential fire risk. None of the recalled cars are EVs.

