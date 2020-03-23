 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Mobility

Register
AdChoices
Driving Concerns

If I’ve told a few small white lies to my auto insurance company, can I get in trouble?

Jason Tchir
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Even minor falsehoods on a claim or application can qualify as insurance fraud.

Pattanaphong Khuankaew/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

My son told his insurance company that he has winter tires so he could get a discount. It’s a lie – he doesn’t have winter tires. He says he has to fib because his rates are so high that he can’t afford winter tires. He also tells them that he drives less every week than he actually does. Could he get in trouble if his insurance company finds out? – Tim, Mississauga

For insurance companies, there’s no such thing as a little white lie.

“We take fraud very seriously, and there's no such thing as harmless fraud,” said Joe Daly, spokesman for Desjardins General Insurance Group, in an e-mail.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re caught lying to your insurance company, they might change your insurance rate retroactively to reflect what you should have been paying, Daly says.

So if you’ve been getting a five per cent discount for having winter tires for the last two years, for instance, they could make you give them all two years of that discount back.

If you’ve made an insurance claim after a crash and they discover you were fibbing – say, if the collision report or the invoice from the body shop shows that you didn’t have winter tires – they might not cover the crash.

“They could cancel your insurance policy entirely, and you’d now be listed as a high-risk driver,” says Matt Hands, senior business unit manager of insurance at RateHub, an insurance-rate comparison site. “That would be on your record for five to nine years, and you’d be paying a lot more to get insurance somewhere else.”

Your insurance company could also sue you.

“An auto-insurance policy is a contract.” said Malon Edwards, spokesman for the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) in an e-mail. “Both the policyholder and the auto insurer are bound by it.”

FSRA couldn’t immediately provide recent statistics on the amount of insurance fraud in Ontario every year.

Story continues below advertisement

But fraud, even when it’s seemingly minor, affects everyone’s insurance rates, Daly says.

“False information leading to rate evasion is a serious issue for auto insurers, which helps drive insurance costs up for everyone,” Daly says. “If someone cheats to get a cheaper premium, others have to pay more. That’s not fair.”

Here are a few other lies and omissions that your insurance company considers fraud:

  • Not mentioning that speeding ticket from last year: When you apply for insurance, your insurance company checks your driving record. Any tickets you’ve had – even tickets in most other provinces – will show up. “There is no point trying to hide speeding tickets or at-fault accidents,” Daly says.
  • Lying about where you live: In most provinces, insurance rates vary depending on your postal code. “I moved from London [Ontario] to Toronto and I saw a $40-a-month increase in my insurance,” RateHub’s Hands says. “So some people might decide to use their parents’ address to save money – that’s still fraud.”
  • Lying about an occasional driver: “A lot of people list their kids as occasional or secondary drivers when really they’re the primary drivers of the car,” Hands says. “It’s not a true depiction of the situation.”
  • Not mentioning that you’re an Uber driver: If you deliver Uber Eats or ferry people around for Lyft, you have to tell your insurance company, even though those services often have their own insurance coverage. “If your insurance provider finds out, you could be on the line for any damage or hefty medical bills,” Hands says.

But will your insurance company actually find out that you’re lying about all these things?

“Maybe they won’t – but it’s risky,” Hands says. “It’s typically when you go to make a claim that these things can come to light, and this is when you need insurance the most.”

Shopping for a new car? Check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies